This. Winter. Has. Been. Long.
I have lived in Minnesota my whole life. Winters come and go. As I look back over my past 40+ years in this lovely state, some winters are very memorable for the deep snow, lengthy arctic chill stints or snowfall continuing well in to May. Others I hardly remember.
For whatever reason, this year’s winter season has really seemed to be drawn out. Whenever the month of March rolls around I eagerly anticipate the first day I can wander outside without a coat, or take in some warm sunshine from my front porch. But we are now in April and we have hardly had any of those days.
So what? Some would say, “Deal with it. That’s what you get in Minnesota.” Fair enough. So how can we best “deal with it?” How do you battle the long winter and it’s suspenseful drawn out never-seeming-to-end conclusion?
Fresh air and sunshine are my two top weather desires right now. I want my windows open and my Vitamin D. Regardless of the weather, I think it is important to put on your layers and take a walk, or just sit on your driveway or porch. Re-fuel yourself with some of our clear crisp air and let the sunshine kiss your face. What an instant and wonderful way to fill your energy bucket.
Keep your body moving. Do you have a regular exercise routine? Maybe you are a regular at the gym, or have your own workout set-up at home. Even on the most exhausting and gloomy “spring” day, keep moving. There are so many days when my alarm clock goes off and I want nothing more than to pull the covers up and get an extra hour of sleep. Convincing myself to pull on my workout gear is the biggest hurdle, but once I do I have committed to getting in my workout, and I always feel better after I complete it. I truly mean always- every single time.
Maybe your distaste for a long winter runs a little deeper. I am no doctor, but I absolutely believe that seasonal depression is more common than we know. It can lead to exhaustion, sadness and even a lack of interest in regular social interaction. There are many ways to rise out of this depression and it is always courageous and admirable to reach out to others for help. Self-awareness leads to the best self-care.
Setting your spring and summer goals is a wonderful way to free us from winter’s shackles. Where do you want to go and what do you want to see? Maybe you have an aspiration of visiting 20 state parks this summer. Do you have a fitness goal? Maybe you want to walk or run 6 miles a week. Setting an intention will make it a reality and it will feel so good! Who do you want to spend time with? Create adventures and plans with your friends and family- the people that make you smile.
But first, get yourself a deep breath of fresh air. Warmer days are coming!