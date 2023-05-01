“I would like to connect with you, because I want to learn how I can help you.” We just don’t hear this phrase enough. It seems more often that we are asked to spend or obligate to fill someone else’s bucket.


Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native, is a mortgage banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden. She can be reached at ryry.gillespie@gmail.com.

