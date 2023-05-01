“I would like to connect with you, because I want to learn how I can help you.” We just don’t hear this phrase enough. It seems more often that we are asked to spend or obligate to fill someone else’s bucket.
I believe life is best built upon strong respectful relationships. Reciprocal relationships. When we support and help others, we obtain a sensation of fulfillment that is unmatched. This allows us to create a safe space with others. We care for them and their success.
Imagine you are a server at a restaurant. You are working hard- very physical work with long hours. You approach a table to take their order and notice a woman at the table has a stack of papers, a highlighter and reading glasses. You ask her if she is on a work break and she shares that she is writing a book about conflict resolution. It will be published next week and she is so thankful that you shown interest in her surroundings. She tells you about the book and even about her personal experience that led her to pen her writing. You let her know that you will share with your co-workers and network that this fantastic book is about to be released. She shares her gratitude with you for personalized caring service. You may receive a larger tip or she may seek to be served in your section in the future. You have served her needs and she wishes to reciprocate.
Imagine that you are an employee at a sales business. You are responsible for the sale and distribution of musical equipment. You connect with potential clients day in and day out, sometimes with success and other days not so much. You have an appointment one day with a school administrator and they have several hurdles they present that make it seem you will not be able to assist their needs. Throughout the meeting however, you ask about their family, their interests and the school district’s opportunities and challenges. It turns out many of their students are seeking private music lessons with no success due to limited teachers and time. On a personal note, this school administrator is struggling with meal planning at home and is not experiencing nearly enough time with their family. As you present solutions for the school, and a genuine understanding of their needs, the puzzle pieces begin to fall in to place. You are able to assist the administrator with some personal connections to foster private music lessons, and some simple family friendly recipes for home-cooked meals. You have served their needs and they wish to reciprocate.
Personal relationships with a loved one take this notion to an important level. Whether a partner or a sibling, parent or friend, reciprocity in relationships is incredibly vital to the success of that connection. The old adage that you must give to receive just might be true. But more importantly you must give with no expectation to receive. There is a powerful beauty in the organic reciprocity of good that comes when you do good for others. However, please remain aware that life happens. It can be exhausting, busy and scattered. Sometimes reciprocity is not organic. You have to try. You really have to work hard. Serving and caring for those closest to us can sometimes be the most difficult thing because we may take those connections for granted. It should not be that way. Remember to reach out to those closest to you. Ask them what they need and offer to do the things they need to have done. Help, support, love, care and connect. There really is nothing more important than creating strong and reciprocal relationships with those we love most.