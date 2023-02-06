December of 2022 brought a most difficult loss to our lives. We had to say goodbye to our dog, Joey. As a pet parent, you know that the inevitable will become a heart wrenching reality, but I’ve learned that no matter how much time you feel you have to prepare, nothing really makes the loss of a fur baby any easier.
Joey was born in July of 2004, the summer I graduated from college. I brought him home with me when he was almost 6 weeks old. I remember seeing him at a local breeder and knowing right away that we were meant to be together. He had black curly soft fur and sweet tan accents on his feet and face, which gave the appearance of two adorable eyebrows. He had a significant underbite that made him look like he was always smiling.
We started life together with a few growing pains when it came to sleeping at night, but as soon as I caved and brought him in to the bed to sleep he was content, restful and visibly comfortable. We shared my bed until he was about 16 when his sight had gone downhill and the risk of him tumbling off the bed was present.
Joey was the most amazing dog and companion. He was protective yet playful, and full of energy. He loved his toys, particularly stuffed animals. His immediate goal with a new toy was to find the squeaker and remove it as fast as he could. Joey’s favorite human food was popcorn, but he would gladly take any table scraps he could get- and he got spoiled with plenty. He loved pup cups from the Blast ice cream shoppe and car rides. He would sit on my lap as I drove with the window down and soaked up the wind and smells, tongue flailing the whole time. He was also incredibly patient as I would dress him up for Halloween, Christmas, and pretty much any other day.
Joey’s life got a whole lot better in November of 2007 when Jayden was born. They would play in the snow, chase each other, and best of all would snuggle. We shared many adventures together including family vacations, fishing, trips to the dog park, watching Jayden as he practiced football or lacrosse, pet worship at church, swimming at the beach, and so much more.
The most amazing thing about Joey, though, was how intuitive he was on any given day. He knew if we were sad and he was happy when we were happy. When tears would fall down my face he would burrow in to me so closely as though he was trying to take away the sad feelings. I never felt alone.
Joey lived to be just shy of 18 ½ years old, to the day. As he had taken care of us for so many years, we had to do what was best for him. Living without Joey feels a bit empty. We are absolutely missing a piece of our hearts without him. I will be eternally grateful for the memories we have with him. We needed him and he needed us. I am so thankful for the care he received throughout his life with our veterinarian, Owatonna Veterinary Services. Dr. Krumm said it most accurately when we brought Joey in to him on December 30 th . He said, “You got him through some very hard times and he got you through some very hard times.” So very true. We will love Joey forever and will always have a vivid and wonderful image of him smiling with his sweet little underbite and tan eyebrows peeking out from his black wavy fur. His paw prints will be on our hearts forever.
Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native, is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com