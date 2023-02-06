December of 2022 brought a most difficult loss to our lives. We had to say goodbye to our dog, Joey. As a pet parent, you know that the inevitable will become a heart wrenching reality, but I’ve learned that no matter how much time you feel you have to prepare, nothing really makes the loss of a fur baby any easier.


Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native, is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com

