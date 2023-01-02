When things feel so heavy that it is hard to catch your breath, remember that lighter days are ahead.
Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com
When things feel so heavy that it is hard to catch your breath, remember that lighter days are ahead.
When it feels impossible to support those around you in just the way they need you to do so, remember that lighter days are ahead.
If you feel alone and stuck in a situation that feels insurmountable, remember that lighter days are ahead.
When guilt sits on your chest like a 20-ton weight, remember that lighter days are ahead.
Loss is a very real part of life, but the anguish of it will subside. Remember that lighter days are ahead.
When you feel you cannot please anybody, remember that lighter days are ahead.
If things are going well and then suddenly everything seems to be moving in a negative and bad direction, remember that lighter days are ahead.
When nobody seems to understand how you are feeling, remember that lighter days are ahead.
If you wake in the morning and don’t want to get out of bed, remember that lighter days are ahead.
Taking care of yourself can feel nearly impossible sometimes, but remember that lighter days are ahead.
If failure seems to be the primary focus of your day, remember that lighter days are ahead.
When you compare yourself to others, and feel hopeless to improve, remember that lighter days are ahead.
Negative thoughts can feel smothering and distracting, but when they creep in remember that lighter days are ahead.
If feelings of gratefulness seem unattainable, remember that lighter days are ahead.
Take a deep breath, appreciate that you are here today, and take care of yourself. Lighter days are absolutely ahead.
