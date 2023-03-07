I like people. I like to try to make them laugh. I like to learn about them. I like to hear about their favorite movie, and whether they are a dog or a cat person.
I don’t like to hurt people. I don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable. I don’t like the thought of somebody thinking I am rude or insensitive. I don’t want to embarrass anyone.
Have you ever felt like someone just doesn’t like you? If so, does it bother you? Do you wish you knew why they seemed to have a negative opinion of you? Are you able to shrug it off? Do you care what other people think of you?
I gotta admit that I care. I oftentimes wish I did not, but when I feel like somebody doesn’t like me, I feel frustrated.
Sometimes I will rack my brain trying to figure out if I did something to them or made a bad first impression upon them. Sometimes I am even compelled to reach out and ask, “Have I upset you?” But I do not reach out.
So why do I care? Well as I said, I like people. With a mindset of this nature, I’d love it if people liked me. Nobody wants to feel disliked, but I truly believe it simply does not bother some people. But it does bother me.
StrengthsFinder is an assessment that you can take to learn about your primary natural strengths. You can then learn more about those strengths to optimize your personal and professional life. I have taken this questionnaire several times and every time either my top (first) or my second strength is Empathy. What a blessing and a curse!
Being an “empath” means I am highly alert to the feelings and emotions of others, experiencing a deeply sensitive awareness of the frame of mind of others around me, and actually taking on or feeling others’ emotions internally. Heavy, right? No wonder it irks me when I sense somebody isn’t my biggest fan!
Let’s flip that empathy coin over to the positive side. My strength in empathy also means I can connect with people on their level fairly easily while responding to them in a manner that is comfortable to them. I can relate to others because I can sense and sometimes even feel what they are feeling.
Now, what to do with all of this? Life is a fun and sometimes stressful journey filled with experiences others may never understand or live through. I have my dark valleys and sunny meadows, as do you. My trials and celebrations impact the way I see and feel the world, and the way I connect with others, as do yours. Just know this: I like you, and I want to learn about you. I want to try to make you laugh and I want to hear about your favorite movie (even if it isn’t a horror movie). I want to know if you would rather cuddle a pup or a cat.
Reframing your state of mind is necessary to do from time to time. It is pretty darn powerful, in fact. The process of reframing your perspective can increase your positivity and clarity of day to day happenings. Sometimes things are just not as you believe them to be. But after all this, if you really don’t like me, that is ok. It will bother me no doubt, but that is ok. Then again, maybe you do like me after all.