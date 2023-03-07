I like people. I like to try to make them laugh. I like to learn about them. I like to hear about their favorite movie, and whether they are a dog or a cat person.


Ryan Gillespie, an Owatonna native, is a Mortgage Banker. She lives in Owatonna with her son Jayden. She can be reached at RLGillespie@Bremer.com

