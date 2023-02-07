“Well, we did have a beautiful, extended fall,” someone remarked to me after I complained about winter. This is a common response when winter days get difficult as if the blessing of nice weather must be balanced with horrible, frigid, snowy, windy wintry days. “At least it’s not windy,” is another common phrase that even I have used many times. It is -20 but without wind, we might just choose a light jacket. I don’t mind the cold. Winter is awful because of the ice and snow.
The cold never caused someone to break a hip, a wrist, an arm, or crack open their skull. I walk outdoors probably over 98% of the mornings. I don’t mind the cold, will tolerate the wind, but then there is the ice. I hate icy roads. I loathe icy sidewalks. I have coordination issues without throwing in slippery surfaces. Patchy ice is like walking on a minefield. Even without falling, ice messes with my hips. “Why don’t you just walk on a treadmill in the winter?” more than one well-meaning person has suggested. I had a treadmill. I bought a used one when we first came to Owatonna. I didn’t care for it. Firstly, I experience hot flashes vacuuming, so walking inside the house for exercise was stifling. Secondly, it was boring. I couldn’t read and walk without getting vertigo, and I couldn’t hear well enough to watch the TV while walking. Also, there was something wrong with the treadmill. I had to work really hard to get the tread to move. I gave up. For a few years, the kids used it as a slide for themselves, their stuffed animals, and sometimes our dogs.
The dogs. I have conditioned the dogs to want, no, I would say require a walk in the morning. Multiple dogs would forgo food if they knew a walk was pending. I am in the habit of walking, but if I had to choose between a walk and chocolate cake, the cake is going to win every time. Even five minutes after returning from a walk, the dogs start jumping around, “Are we going for a walk? Why are you getting your coat on? Can I fetch your shoes? Where is my leash?” “We just got back from a walk, you wart! I am going to the store to get milk. Now, go and lay down!”
I lived in Minnesota throughout my childhood, and spent ten years in Grand Forks, North Dakota where the severity of winters is compared to Antarctica. Then we moved south where we experienced milder winter seasons. South being Iowa and then Nebraska. But here I am settled in Minnesota again. There was a spell for several weeks where it seemed to snow day after day. Some of the snow wasn’t really snowblower material, but rather the irritating kind that requires shoveling, sometimes multiple times a day. It’s enough to make a person cranky and maybe a bit irrational.
I returned from walking the dogs to find a wide swath of snow at the end of my driveway. “Look at that,” I ranted. “The end of our driveway is going to look like Lake Superior in the spring. We get more snow plowed into our driveway than all our neighbors combined. Did you see snow boulder the size of Montana? I think it is intentional.” “Why would the snowplow driver do that, mom?” one kid asked. “I don’t know,” I snapped. “Maybe I didn’t wave at him at a four-way stop. You know how I am not observant of other drivers. I am too busy thinking about what I am going to make for supper to pay attention to other motorists. I am sure I have offended a lot of people.” “That’s ridiculous,” another kid responded. “Well, this morning I just finished up shoveling as they came through. I gave them the ole stink eye!” “What does that even look like, mom?” I showed them. “You look like you just took a big bite of lemon. The whole city department probably thinks you are deranged.” I didn’t give anybody the stink eye. Sometimes I enjoy scaring my kids. I don’t love shoveling snow day after day. I for sure am not interested in plowing snow in the middle of the night. I gave the driver a very enthusiastic wave. When I come upon the folks clearing the walking path, I like to slightly bow. They are my winter heroes!!
I experienced a strange encounter while returning from a walk on a particularly frigid day. A car approached me very slowly. They started to pull over. I thought that perhaps they were going to offer me a ride or maybe scold me for being out on such a cold day or reprimand me for taking my dogs for a walk when it’s freezing. They almost stopped, whereupon the passenger held up her little dog to look out the window at me and my pets. Then they gradually drove away. I imagined what she told her dog, “Listen, you wart. Look at that. You could have it a lot worse. Those dogs aren’t even wearing sweaters. You need to stop having accidents in the house and chewing up shoes or we are going to rehome you to that crazy lady.”
Honestly, I try to embrace winter. My sister and I took ice skating together in college. I dreamed of triple loops, double axels, and fancy spins. I learned none of that. I couldn’t figure out how to skate backwards. I barely mastered skating around the rink. I tried cross country skiing. That is worse than a defective treadmill. My younger sister recently sent me a picture of an incredible dinosaur sculpture located in a Minnesota town. It was colorful and amazing. “Maybe you should try making something like this instead of complaining about winter all the time.” She lives in Missouri which is practically the southern hemisphere when it comes to winter. I texted her a rude emoji.
I have accepted that I am here for the long haul. Last month I finally invested in a pair of snow pants. They are a game changer at keeping my legs warm. Mother nature can really do a number on us Minnesotans, but we take it. Only one of my neighbors has their house for sale. Apparently, the rest of us are willing to forgive the ice, the bad roads, and the shoveling for a few days of beautiful, frosted trees. We are pathetic!