“Well, we did have a beautiful, extended fall,” someone remarked to me after I complained about winter. This is a common response when winter days get difficult as if the blessing of nice weather must be balanced with horrible, frigid, snowy, windy wintry days. “At least it’s not windy,” is another common phrase that even I have used many times. It is -20 but without wind, we might just choose a light jacket. I don’t mind the cold. Winter is awful because of the ice and snow.


Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

