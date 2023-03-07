I am on the final semester away from having all my kids finish high school. It’s been a long road, approximately 28 years. There have been ups and down, joys and tears. The kids experienced trials and tribulations. Therefore, as their mother, I also experienced trials and tribulations. For a few of my kids, there was no greater trial than “The Group Project,” an experience that seemed to provoke a great deal of whining and moaning.
“Mom, we were assigned a group project on studying different historical events on the east coast! I am outraged!” one child exclaimed. “Why, that sounds positively fascinating.” I said to temper the situation. “No, mom, it is going to be a disaster. I am going to end up doing all the work.” This is a typical initial response, especially from children who are on task with their homework and go above and beyond. I wish I could say this was a universal characteristic of my offspring, but it was a little hit and miss. Likely, the ones who didn’t complain about the group project, were the weakest links within their group. “Well, you will just have to figure out how to divide the work and get the project done as a team.” I knew this remark would garner a negative reaction, but I said it anyways. “Mom, you have no idea how stressful this is going to be.” My kids apparently were unaware that the group project had been assigned to students by teachers throughout the ages. There is a good chance that the Egyptian pyramids were built because of a group project.
The most frustrating part of the group project was getting a collection of random kids to work equally on the project. This has never actually occurred in the history of mankind. During the building of the pyramids, there were the type As who were sketching, configuring, and hauling materials, while the type Bs were digging sand out of their underpants. After a few days, my child provided me an update. “Mom, Henrietta and Bertha haven’t done anything yet. They don’t volunteer and spend most of work time talking about boys.” “Really? What did they say about boys? I mean, maybe you need to speak with the teacher.” I said, trying to be helpful. “Mom, that isn’t going to help at all.” It always was curious to me that my children believed that somehow a person outside the education system, mom, could solve this problem for them.
If a teacher or a peer is unable to get a student to do their work, certainly a frustrated student’s parent is a reasonable option. Perhaps while dropping off the kids at school, I could yell to the slacker. “Hey, Henni, can you get on board on the group project? The team really needs your help. Furthermore, I am kind of tired of hearing about it. I have my own projects.”
I guess another alternative would be to involve the other child’s parent. “Umm, hello, is this Henrietta’s mom? Oh hi, yes, we haven’t met, but Henrietta is part of my child’s group project. Yes, isn’t that just great to see the kids working together? Yes, just precious. Well, my child maintains that Henrietta hasn’t really been carrying her weight so to speak. Would you mind getting on her case about it? I am tired of hearing about the project” Click. “Hello, hello?”
As the due date approached, the child’s efforts to have me resolve the issue were ratcheted up a notch. “Mom, do you realize that we are all going to get the same grade regardless of how much work we do or how well we do on the presentation. I just know that Henrietta has not practiced her speech about the historical significance of the Liberty Bell. We for sure are going to get a bad grade.” This was an appeal to my sense of fairness. This is a hard sell on an individual who was the middle of 7 children. I learned early on, there is no equality even within families. My older siblings did more work than the younger kids, and my younger siblings got way with more. I was relegated to the back of the station wagon until the age of 14 when my brother left for college. There are issues of inequality with my own children. Life is not fair.
Sometimes, the only recourse at a time like this is to look at the big picture. “Regardless of what grade you get on this project, I am confident that you will probably still pass fifth grade and have a decent shot of becoming a high school graduate. I can assure you that I have never been asked in an interview if I was an equal contributor in my elementary school group projects.” One of the benefits of having multiple children is you learn that many of the things you initially sweat over really are not worth the stress.
There is one circumstance when the group project is a big hit. When the kids are assigned something that involves building with Legos, the kids gleefully get together to create something magnificent. Those who typically procrastinate, are diligent about creating a civil war scene with Legos or building a toxic waste dump using Legos. The pyramids likely were originally built based on a Lego prototype.
Although, at times I think I would have opted my kids out of the hassle of group projects, in fact, a group project represents society on a big scale, and a family on a smaller scale. Families basically function as a group. There are times when it is extremely challenging to get everyone on board. Sometimes my kids worked great as a team, like the time they had to remove all the staples from the floor after pulling up carpet. Getting them to work together to clean up after supper was less successful. Like most group projects, in families there are some who do more than others, some might bring special talents to the group and there are always different personalities to negotiate. My kids never built anything as grand as the pyramids, but they work well as a group. Who knows. Perhaps they gained some great cooperation skills through the group project.