I am on the final semester away from having all my kids finish high school. It’s been a long road, approximately 28 years. There have been ups and down, joys and tears. The kids experienced trials and tribulations. Therefore, as their mother, I also experienced trials and tribulations. For a few of my kids, there was no greater trial than “The Group Project,” an experience that seemed to provoke a great deal of whining and moaning.


Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments