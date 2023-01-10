It’s a new year, 2023. Common resolutions include getting into shape, eating healthy, and reducing the daily usage of the dreaded cellphone. Most of these will be broken within the first few hours to weeks of January, The beginning of the year is also a good time to reflect on financial goals, especially when that post-Christmas credit card bill arrives. Teaching kids about money management provides a valuable life skill, but, of course, as with all things related to parenting, it is challenging.


Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments