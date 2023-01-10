It’s a new year, 2023. Common resolutions include getting into shape, eating healthy, and reducing the daily usage of the dreaded cellphone. Most of these will be broken within the first few hours to weeks of January, The beginning of the year is also a good time to reflect on financial goals, especially when that post-Christmas credit card bill arrives. Teaching kids about money management provides a valuable life skill, but, of course, as with all things related to parenting, it is challenging.
The problem with teaching kids about money is that everything is provided for them. They really don’t earn their own money in most cases until they are almost ready to leave home. If they don’t have their own money, mom and dad serve as their personal cash registers. I believe my kids doing a paper route was vital to helping them learn about money. You hold on to your own hard-earned dollars a little tighter after trudging through snow at 6 AM on frigid mornings in January.
Imagine if we could teach kids from an early age about wants and needs. “I really, really want a new backhoe,” says your young child. “Oh honey, I know. That backhoe is super awesome. It has scoops on the front and back. Unfortunately, you have not really been on board with the whole toilet training thing. The money we could use to pay for your new truck, sadly is going to have to go to continue to pay for your diapers, extra-large, I might note. Shoot. Now, why don’t you go try again for the hundredth time today?”
Imagine it is back to school time. Your child is perusing the school supplies. “I really want a Trapper Keeper. They are so cool!” “Yes, dear, they most certainly are. Unfortunately, you lost a shoe, your jacket and left our good hammer out in the rain. You also broke three glasses and put a hole in the wall, throwing a can of baked beans to your sister. Sadly, you will be getting, for another year, the plain Jane, solid color inexpensive folders to hold your precious papers. I guess there is always next year.” When I was in elementary school, I was so envious of the kids whose parents loved them enough to buy them a Trapper Keeper. Little did I know the costs incurred keeping seven kids in socks, underpants, shoes, and jeans.
The other difficulty is kids have no idea of the value of things. “Timmy, how much does a Matchbox car cost?” “Probably 50 dollars.” “And how much did we pay for our new car?” “Probably 50 dollars.” Children are naïve about the cost of things. I asked my kids, “When you were younger, what was the basis you used to determine if your classmates came from a family of financial means.” Three things were immediately brought up: Lunchables, snacks that came in individual serving packages, and juice boxes. Through seven kids, I don’t believe I ever bought a Lunchable. Sure, they are convenient, but I could feed all the kids for the cost of two or three of those cute little boxes. And let’s be honest, the contents of your average Lunchable are probably not on any of the lower levels of the food pyramid. Anyhow, I think it is more likely a reflection of having less kids rather than a sign of financial security that led to buying these coveted food items. But then again, it’s possible that Elon Musk’s pantry is loaded with Lunchables, mini packages of Cheez-its and small bottles of Sunny Delight.
I found two experiences help mold kids in making financial decisions: patience and regret. Sometimes I asked my kids to wait a month and if they still want to buy that item, then go with my blessing. This didn’t always prevent unwise purchases, but it helped. We live with a lot of instant gratification, so this is a skill worth learning. One of my daughters saved her money for nine months to buy a specific doll which was able to cry and wet a diaper. A month after her purchase, she realized that it was a foolish decision. Within a few years, she had six younger siblings who cried many tears and wet many diapers.
The novelty of that doll wore off. Eventually her younger sisters desecrated the doll’s face with permanent marker. Making regretful purchases hopefully is a learning experience.
Money management is a skill that is forever valuable. I strongly considered buying each of my kids a couple dozen of eggs for Christmas. At six dollars a pop, I knew my adult kids, who now cover the cost of their groceries, would appreciate eggs more than a new PlayStation or Ugg boots. Unfortunately, we were in a cold spell over Christmas when my garage fridge freezes everything, yet the freezer section, thaws its contents. Go figure. The last thing I needed was 14 dozen cracked eggs.
A final lesson of family money management is just making do. “I remember when you could get a dozen eggs for $0.59,” I said to my kids. That probably is not as impressive as them being able to say to their children, “We once paid six bucks for a dozen eggs.” I hosted breakfast shortly after the holidays. “Which breakfast food takes the least number of eggs?” I quizzed my family. “The pancakes you make with water,” one of them responded. I couldn’t argue with that but think they are not great, but yes would do. “French toast,” I told them, “Two eggs should be enough for the eight of us.”
There is nothing wrong with doing without stuff. Our government could use some lessons in fiscal responsibility. They get a few extra dollars or millions and immediately try to figure out ways to spend them. They would be the worst at teaching money management. Parents, we are on our own!