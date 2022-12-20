...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
This month we had a wedding in the family. It is the fourth of my children to get married. It is a strange experience when a child starts dating and brings a new person into the family. We all have our own family dynamics. I would guess it is probably easier to be introduced into a small family. Less noise, less chaos, less personalities makes that experience less overwhelming. Coming into a large family is probably a bit of a culture shock. As much as I have wanted to ease new people into the family, my kids being together are a bit like a three-ringed circus. There are several conversations going on simultaneously, the floor is littered with toys for the grandkids; there is often a heated game of something or other happening, and there are even smells, not all of which are good.
So, if you are a person who likes to blend into the woodwork a bit, my family is for you. After introductions and a few pleasantries, most often, my kids start gabbing and talking over each other. There is rarely awkward silence in the Boubin household. Of course, the older kids had the advantage of bringing home a person who was older than their siblings, some of whom were rather young. My youngest was seven years old when she gained her first brother-in-law. As the sibling group has aged, they have started to conspire and plot to make their sibling anxious about introducing a new person to the family. Making their siblings squirm is a source of amusement. My kids are flawed.
Such was the case for the most recent addition. The young man was talked up extensively by a sister who worked with him. “You must meet him. He knows how to play lots of games including Whist. Come on, who knows how to play Whist anymore? He appreciates sarcasm. You will like him.” It takes humility to take dating advice from your youngest sister. Because he was bragged about so much, some of the siblings wanted to prank him. As we visited around the dinner table, one of the children said, “You know. When a new boyfriend or girlfriend meets the family, they are required to sing a song.” “Really?” the new arrival responded. “Absolutely and we get to pick the song. We have chosen ‘Where Are You Christmas?’” This made complete sense in February. He looked to another outlaw, a sister-in-law. “Yep, when I first came, I had to sing John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt. You are getting off easy.” This is the slippery slope that happens after coming into the fold. My daughter-in-law was so sweet and kind-hearted before she met my children. It saddens me greatly that she is sinking to their level.
The joke was on my kids, because the new boyfriend sings and plays piano and has done both publicly. He didn’t bat an eye as he got up and moved towards the piano before my daughter came clean that the whole thing was a joke to make him feel uncomfortable. Then the mob started the questioning with practices used by FBI interrogators. One would think these questions would be meaningful, questions about virtues and philosophies. Nope. These questions were incredibly pointless and subjectively based to any outside observer, but not to my kids. “What’s your favorite muffin?” “Hmm. That is a difficult question. There are a lot of great muffins. I have to go with the lemon poppyseed.” For a moment you could hear a pin drop, a rarity in my household. One child hung his head in disbelief. “WHAT? LEMON POPPYSEED?” You would have though he said a muffin with puppy parts. “That is the worst answer you could possibly give. Clearly banana chocolate chip is the best muffin.” What followed was a grilling on a variety of food preferences. This lasted over an hour. The guy was convicted. I respect that.
I didn’t plan my own wedding and was not very integral in planning my children’s either. I say this not to brag, but to reflect my lack of party planning abilities. I am not a detail-oriented person. I was finishing up graduate school right before my wedding, and table décor was not my priority. My mom was very gifted at the fine details of creating an atmosphere. I am still appreciative of her organizational skills, but her talents left me inept at helping my own children as they planned their weddings. Many times, your children exceed your own level of competency or choose a spouse with wonderful gifts. My children and their spouses have done a great job of planning their weddings. What a blessing!
So, my contribution to the wedding has been to strongly encourage it to be a church wedding. Marriage is too difficult to not invite God into it. Second, is to encourage cake. I love wedding cake or birthday cake or everyday cake. After my daughter and her fiancé completed their cake testing, they brought home samples. There were eight. I thought I died and went to heaven. They were all delicious. When the kids asked my opinion, I said, “They are all amazing. One frosting has almond flavoring which I don’t really like.” “Oh, that was the one we picked.” “Really?” I said “Oh, well of course it’s your wedding. You should have the cake you want. Really. Don’t worry about me. I have three more children to marry. At least you are getting married in the Church.” They ended up choosing one of the other frostings. Their wedding was a joyous celebration.
I feel blessed to have my bonus children, the spouses my children have chosen. Each of them adds richness to our family. We have learned new games, tried new foods, learned some new dance moves. Several of them like sauerkraut and deviled eggs, things my own kids don’t eat. One is incredibly gifted with planning vacations. Another shares our passion for the Minnesota Vikings. It is hard to discern if this is an asset or a curse. Another appreciates a good deal on groceries. Sometimes we work in tandem to feed our families. And finally, our newest member brings a love for our community, mechanical knowledge, and reusing plastic containers. He fits in just fine!
Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.