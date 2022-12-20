This month we had a wedding in the family. It is the fourth of my children to get married. It is a strange experience when a child starts dating and brings a new person into the family. We all have our own family dynamics. I would guess it is probably easier to be introduced into a small family. Less noise, less chaos, less personalities makes that experience less overwhelming. Coming into a large family is probably a bit of a culture shock. As much as I have wanted to ease new people into the family, my kids being together are a bit like a three-ringed circus. There are several conversations going on simultaneously, the floor is littered with toys for the grandkids; there is often a heated game of something or other happening, and there are even smells, not all of which are good.


Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments