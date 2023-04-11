For those of us who transitioned to working remotely during the pandemic, there were adjustments to make. However, because I have experienced six of my kids leaving home, I had already practiced fulfilling my responsibilities from a distance.
It is very strange to raise a child for eighteen years, to watch over them, guide them, clean-up after them, have them challenge some of your brilliant ideas and then suddenly, one day, leave home. Of course, parenting never really ends. With cell phones, the line to my kids seems a little stronger than when I left for college, but navigating the challenges of adulthood are universal for all fledgling children.
I received a call from a daughter. “Mom, your son needs a haircut and there isn’t an opening anywhere.” This son had paid for exactly one haircut before leaving home. I cut his hair for many years, badly, for sure. One day he decided to be like his older brother and buzz his hair. He donned a buzz cut for a decade. However, with college approaching and feeling a little rebellious, he decided to grow it out. Of course, now it required professional maintenance as it became long and unwieldly. That’s called a logical consequence.
“Well, can you find somewhere else to go?” “Well, there is a place called Al’s Barber.” I have never been to a barber shop but imagined my young son coming out looking like a grandpa. “Hmm. I don’t think so,” “Mom, do you think my roommate and I could cut it? We could watch a YouTube video.” “Well, sure. I think that is how all the great stylists learned their trade,” I said. There are many things I don’t know, but what I do know is that cutting hair isn’t usually a team activity. I also know that two young friends cutting a brother’s hair is very likely to result in raucous laughter and ridicule and not so much a handsome trendy hair style. There was a faithful attempt, but in the end, the hair was buzzed. No harm done; hair grows back.
Other remote parenting experiences are a little more stressful. The son was scheduled for an early flight from Bismarck to New York. Bismarck experienced almost a record snowfall this year, just shy of 100 inches. There seemed to be a blizzard every other week. The number of gray hairs on my head grew exponentially due to worrying about my kids traveling on winter roads. There was consideration about driving to Minneapolis ahead of the storm to catch the connecting flight. That option was tossed out when we were told it would cost an additional $500 to pay for the same seat we already purchased. On principle, we took our chances. Odds were low in our favor.
I woke up several times throughout the night to check the flight status. At 4:15 AM miraculously, it was still a go. I verified that both kids were awake. The daughter was driving to campus to retrieve her brother and get him to the airport. “Mom, I’m stuck.” She backed out of her garage right into a 3-foot drift. This was not a great sign. There really is no worse feeling than a tight timetable, living seven hours away and only providing emotional support. I felt tremendous guilt parenting from my nice warm bed, although not enough guilt to actually get out of bed. My only role was problem solving. “Call your brother and tell him he needs to find another ride.” “I think I can dig myself out,” the daughter reported. We had spent so much time worrying about the flight being canceled that we didn’t consider the road conditions, especially at such an early hour. I envisioned the stuck car and thought that we should have started the morning even earlier, like not gone to sleep. There are a lot of fleeting thoughts during a crisis which parents keep to themselves. “I am out!” she exclaims with joy. “Great!”
Twenty minutes later, I received a frantic call. “I am stuck on the highway near campus.” “Well, can you get yourself out?” “I don’t know. I left the shovel in my garage. Also, I don’t have a hat, gloves, or boots.” Sometimes it takes every ounce of parental strength, every iota of self-control to not lose it with your kids. Sometimes I have failed and said, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?” or “I TOLD YOU SO!” Fortunately, this time I received some sort of special grace. “Ok,” I said calmly, “Your brother should try to find a shovel and also needs to find someone to give him a ride.” There are times when a remote parent can only grasp at straws. The flight is boarding in 20 minutes. It is after 5:00 AM on a college campus that is five miles out of town. School has been cancelled so spring break is starting early. Did I mention it is 5 AM? The chances of my son finding another student even up at this hour is miniscule. The odds that their car will be able to get out of the parking lot. Slim to none. Finding a shovel? Unlikely. My head is sprouting gray hair like a Chia Pet.
My son drags his suitcase and walks through six to eight inches of snow, probably ¾ of a mile. I don’t believe he has a hat or gloves either. Boots? Nope. The daughter is crying. I am sitting 350 miles away completely helpless. When all seems hopeless, something amazing happens. An older gentleman drives by and stops by to help. He gives my son a ride to the airport and makes his flight with seven minutes to spare. A snowplow driver pulls over and helps my daughter get unstuck. If you are a person who believes in angels, this might be a time when angels were out and about on a very wintry early morning in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Within ninety minutes, the crisis was over, and all was well. Parenting from a distance is challenging. Sometimes the only thing you can offer is emotional support. Fortunately, in many circumstances, that is all that is required.