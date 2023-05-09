I am not one for conspiracies. Well, maybe a little, but typically I ponder conspiracies on a grand scale. This plot is personal. I think my children may be conspiring against me. My suspicions were originally raised because several of my children have asked what I will do in the fall when my kids are all out of the house. My first response reflects some skepticism. “I’ll have to see it to believe it.” But my second is, “Don’t worry your pretty little heads about it. I’ll be fine.” It’s true, the last time I was without children in the home, George H.W. Bush was president. The internet had not even made an appearance. And the Macarena was a big deal in 1990. It’s been a while since BK (before kids).


Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.

