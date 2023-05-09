I am not one for conspiracies. Well, maybe a little, but typically I ponder conspiracies on a grand scale. This plot is personal. I think my children may be conspiring against me. My suspicions were originally raised because several of my children have asked what I will do in the fall when my kids are all out of the house. My first response reflects some skepticism. “I’ll have to see it to believe it.” But my second is, “Don’t worry your pretty little heads about it. I’ll be fine.” It’s true, the last time I was without children in the home, George H.W. Bush was president. The internet had not even made an appearance. And the Macarena was a big deal in 1990. It’s been a while since BK (before kids).
Perhaps it is just a coincidence that there are a few more grandchildren entering our family as I prepare for the empty nest. “Don’t worry about mom,” one of my sons said. “Mom, will be busy with the grandkids.” Is it possible that my children think that, without someone to cook for or clean up after, perhaps I will run amok; staying up too late, playing pickleball with a rough and rowdy crowd, and join a boisterous knitting club? I believe my children are bringing babies into the world for their own sake but maybe also to keep grandma on the straight and narrow!
Grandchildren are a wonderful consolation to having children, but sometimes I am unclear of the expectations. With my own children, I made up the rules along the way. I was strict on bedtime, but less strict when it came to food. I occasionally bought Pop Tarts for breakfast, knowing they are no better than feeding your kid a candy bar for the most important meal of the day. I didn’t always confirm that my kids changed their socks or underpants or verified that they actually brushed their teeth. The rules and expectations are not necessarily the same for my grandchildren. Parents have the authority to set the priorities with their own children. The problem is that you can’t anticipate all the situations where you need to know the rules so either you check with the parents at every turn, trust the grandkid’s interpretation of the rules, or make your best guess.
This winter I took a couple of my grandsons to a children’s museum. It was amazing and fascinating, and not just for the kids. There were magnets used to catch fish in a fake ice pond. I went ice fishing once with my dad when I was little. We sat on five-gallon pails in frigid weather. It was awful. Museum fishing is much preferable. My grandsons enjoyed the quarry with piles of sand, boulders, and conveyer belts. I focused on keeping sand out of my shoes. We then moved over to the grocery store area where one could check out a variety of plastic vegetables. I felt that cucumbers were a bit overpriced, and the avocadoes were past their peak but kept my opinions to myself.
The boys then approached an impressive tree house built with ramps, tunnels, slides, and rope bridges. The five-year-old quickly scampered up and freely roamed through the contraption. I was unsure if the three-year-old was authorized to enter the behemoth or would become lost or scared when separated from his brother, so I followed him up the ladder. He was much more agile and quickly moved from one apparatus to another. I was trailing behind and found myself climbing awkwardly up and down rope ladders and crawling through tunnels meant for persons much smaller than myself. I was slow and clumsy, and older kids seemed to resent my presence in their domain. There is a reason tree forts are made for children.
As I reached the highest level of the structure, which was probably somewhere between 20 and 100 feet, I looked around and observed that there were no other adults crawling after kids. It occurred to me that I hadn’t looked to see if adults were even allowed in the tree house. At some point, I was less worried about my little grandsons and more concerned that I would need to be rescued. I was worn out, hot and sweaty. “Hootie Hoo!” I called out to my grandson. It is their family’s signal that they want to be found. “Grammy might need help. In a pinch, would you be able to go to the front desk and ask the attendant if they can call 911 and request a ladder truck, a crane and perhaps the Jaws of Life. Can you say Jaws of Life for Grandma?” He looked like I was crazy and scurried away. Thankfully, I was able to exit the contraption without assistance or further humiliation.
Afterwards, we went for lunch. The eldest grandson stated the order. “Grandma, we need two kids’ meals, but brother will only eat the fries and ice cream and drink the chocolate milk.” This didn’t seem like a well-balanced meal, but he was definitive. I was tired and didn’t have the energy to verify or question further. He ate fries and ice cream.
Recently I was given the privilege of watching my newborn granddaughter. It is disconcerting the first time you leave your firstborn child. As a mom, you carried this baby for nine months and then are with them 24/7. Being without them for the first time is like being without an appendage. Also, despite raising them, it is natural for your own children to wonder if you are actually qualified or competent to watch their precious bundle. The afternoon went well. I didn’t completely close the bottle top, so breastmilk was spilled all over baby and grandma. In my day, we wrapped our children in a blanket. Now they have what resembles a straitjacket with Velcro instead of buckles. “Baby Straitjacket” would perhaps not be the greatest marketing strategy, so this garment is called a “Swaddle.” I didn’t quite figure out how to wrap the baby in it, but she slept, nonetheless.
I look forward to spending time with my grandchildren, but also hope to volunteer more, read more, walk more, and garden more as my nest empties. I also hope to compile my columns from the past five years into some semblance of order to leave for my children, most of whom haven’t read any of them.
For now, I am going to take a break from writing for the newspaper. Thank you so much to those who have read my ramblings and thank you to those who shared your enjoyment of them. It is of great comfort to know that many parenting struggles, joys and adventures are universal. It’s a wild ride!
Ruth Boubin of Owatonna has a degree in counseling and finds humor in the daily challenges of being a parent.