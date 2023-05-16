“… we do what we know but we don’t know what we’re doing.” These words were spoken by Njegoš, the last king of Montenegro to his people. He was respected for his culture and wisdom. He could be talking to us. “I don’t know” or “I don’t have time to find out” are two common responses I get from both sides of the aisle when discussing politics. Guess Njegoš had the same problem a couple hundred years ago.
I’ve been trying to see how my Representatives and Senator have performed. The more I looked, the more smoke I encountered. I looked for a summary of votes cast by each legislator. That doesn’t exist.
I called each of my legislator’s offices thinking they would have a list of their votes. They don’t. Their aides tried to be helpful, directing me to the House and Senate Journals where proceedings are recorded each day. You can look up every vote by date or bill number and go through the list of legislators who voted “affirmative” or “negative” and take notes. There is no summary by legislator. So, how could I tell if they were just voting the party line or working in a bipartisan manner? Their party affiliation is scrubbed from the voter list so you can’t tell if it is a strict party line vote unless you’ve memorized who is who.
So, I decided to tune into YouTube and listen. From what I’ve heard during final debates streamed live on YouTube there was precious little negotiating going on as parties lined up and voted the line, and it wasn’t the Democrats being obtuse. Each amendment had already been debated in committee. Repetition is not negotiation. Yet, my legislators write about all the wonderful things they fought for and lost because those ruthless, authoritarian Democrats who are drunk on power ignored them. It is so much easier to just say “no” and walk away rather than seek common ground. That seems to be the habit.
This is like writing your own job evaluation. I remember having a prof that asked me what grade I reserved. I told him I deserved an A. I figured if he was dumb enough to ask, then he might be dumb enough to believe me. Senator Jasinski and Representatives Daniels and Petersburg, I guess you would tell me you deserve an “A”. Am I dumb enough to believe that?
Njegoš understood human nature. He realized we act upon what we know. What we know is based on a combination of learning, experience, and beliefs. Beliefs can filter out contradictory evidence. If what we know is based on hearsay, and we act upon what we know, we are in trouble. A friend was in the first Gulf War related that one night as they kept watch in their Bradley fighting vehicle with infrared vision, they kept seeing images moving across the dessert (that’s a fact), so they just shot them believing they must be the enemy. In the morning they had a pile of dead camels.
Look in the mirror. What does that person know? Can that person question his/her beliefs?
Roger Steinkamp is the chair of the Senate District 19 Democrats. Reach him at rsteinkamp@gmail.com.