I don’t know whether our time in a global pandemic worsened or merely illuminated our societal struggle with mental wellness, but several people in my circle have indicated a feeling that we are all hanging on by a fine thread. People are worried. Some are fragile, and others are numb and shut off.
Even though we are pressing on with a “can-do” attitude it is easy to see that the past few years have changed us. Our collective struggles have been medical, political, environmental, and financial. Numerous changes in our day-to-day activities have contributed to a collective sense of loss, especially a loss of control over how we live and interact.
What are you seeing in your circles? Have you noticed changes in people’s behavior or confidence level? According to NAMI (National Association for Mental Illness) 1 in 5 people per year experience a mental illness. 1 in 20 endures a serious mental illness. For those of us who have had this experience, these numbers tell us that we are not alone. There are millions of people in the country and thousands in our own community that are going through a mental illness right now. You certainly know someone who is struggling with or recovering from a mental health challenge whether you can see it or are aware of it or not.
It's important to note that most people with a mental illness ARE recovering from that illness. That means we are taking medication, practicing self-care, and/or receiving therapy. We are showing up at work and activities and are largely doing well at contributing to the community. But, like you, we have good days and bad. Some days we need support and some days we perform at or above expectations.
Remember that not all illnesses can be seen. People with mental illnesses deserve the same concern and respect as those with physical illnesses. There remains a stigma about mental illness that leaves people recovering feeling invisible. If I show up in the workplace with a broken leg people offer to help, ask about how I’m feeling, and send get-well cards. That is not always the case with mental illnesses. Fair enough it is hard to know when to show casual support of someone with any unseen illness even physical ones like diabetes and Crohn’s disease. My opinion is that if someone tells you about their mental struggles then it is not only okay to periodically ask how they are doing but it is how you can show care to someone in that circumstance. Talking about mental illness diminishes the stigma and shows those struggling or recovering that they are valued. This simple act of asking how they are doing can help someone feel a sense of belonging.
“Mental illness is a substantial health issue, and public misunderstanding, prejudice, and discrimination can rob people of important life opportunities.”
Kim Schaufenbuel is a Customized Training Rep and instructor of Mental Health First Aid at Riverland Community College. She can be reached at kim.schaufenbuel@riverland.edu.