I don’t know whether our time in a global pandemic worsened or merely illuminated our societal struggle with mental wellness, but several people in my circle have indicated a feeling that we are all hanging on by a fine thread. People are worried. Some are fragile, and others are numb and shut off.


Kim Schaufenbuel is a Customized Training Rep and instructor of Mental Health First Aid at Riverland Community College. She can be reached at kim.schaufenbuel@riverland.edu.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments