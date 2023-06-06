In my conversations with businesses about training needs for their employees they frequently mention “soft skills.” Sometimes they know exactly what they mean by that term and sometimes they voice a general frustration about the behaviors and attitudes of their newest employees. When I speak with supervisors, I hear comments and frustrations about time management, professionalism, and communication differences. Even though I can understand their frustrations as soft skills, I would actually interpret the issues as intergenerational struggles. These struggles may represent a lack of education – both formal through school and informal through life experience and familial teaching – or a difference in values. Probably a fine combination of both.


Kim Schaufenbuel is a Customized Training Rep at Riverland Community College- Owatonna Campus. She can be reached at kim.schaufenbuel@riverland.edu.

