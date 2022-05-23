The USDA recently predicted that food costs will increase another 4.5 to 5.5% this year. With rising inflation rates, materials and shipping shortages, and coronavirus, the average American has seen their grocery bills balloon by nearly 15% over the last two years. At Community Pathways, we have seen a steady influx of new members signing up for our programs. With more shoppers at The Marketplace, we are continually needing to adjust the inventory we have on hand as well. This means larger orders to our supplier and more calls for community donations. The economic impact of rising foods prices is hitting consumers, retailers, and community organizations alike.
Increased prices on necessities like food and gas can take households from being strained on their income to falling behind and becoming at-risk of losing things like their car or home. There are many Steele County residents that are seeing these very real impacts right now. Community Pathways has been able to help many families by providing nearly 200,000 pounds of food so far this year. Our continued success with programs at Unique Finds and The Marketplace are tribute to the wonderful donors and partners we have within our community. Community Pathways is very grateful for all the support we have gotten and the continued return of our donors and volunteers day after day and month after month.
We are very excited with the progress of our building expansion. More space for both The Marketplace and Unique Finds will have a big impact on our ability to continue to provide for our ever-increasing member households. We are still tracking to have the new building opening in July, which is just a few short months away.
If you would like to volunteer with Community Pathways, or just want to see what we do in the community, please feel free to stop in and see us. One of the staff or volunteers would be happy to talk to you about the difference you could make in Steele County. You could also visit our website at www.communitypathwayssc.org and follow the “Get Involved” link on the main page. Any inquiries about volunteering as a group, please reach out to our Operations Manager, Zach, by phone at 507-455-2991.
Robin Starr is the community and outreach coordinator for Community Pathways of Steele County. She can be reached at robin@communitypathwayssc.org.