In Keisuke Kinoshita’s 1954 film, “Twenty-four Eyes”, kindergarten teacher Hisako Oishi is admonished by her superiors for questioning the militarism imbued into her young students. Set in 1930s Japan, it is part of a postwar examination of the rightward drift that ultimately led to war and then disaster and loss. Such sympathies, she is told, might get her accused of being “red,” meaning communist. That same era is covered in Akira Kurosawa’s “No Regrets for Our Youth”, a 1946 film about the Kyoto University peace protests of 1933, and the crackdown on anti-fascist views resulting from a law professor’s interpretation of law seen as “communist sympathies”. History has already shown us the path taken.

Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.

