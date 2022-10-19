In Keisuke Kinoshita’s 1954 film, “Twenty-four Eyes”, kindergarten teacher Hisako Oishi is admonished by her superiors for questioning the militarism imbued into her young students. Set in 1930s Japan, it is part of a postwar examination of the rightward drift that ultimately led to war and then disaster and loss. Such sympathies, she is told, might get her accused of being “red,” meaning communist. That same era is covered in Akira Kurosawa’s “No Regrets for Our Youth”, a 1946 film about the Kyoto University peace protests of 1933, and the crackdown on anti-fascist views resulting from a law professor’s interpretation of law seen as “communist sympathies”. History has already shown us the path taken.
It would thus be in the 1950s that the anti-communist movements in Japan (as elsewhere) would openly embrace any organization claiming to oppose communism. Among those was the Unification Church, more commonly known as “moonies”, and generally considered to be a cult. Much of their actions in Japan include demanding of money in atonement, often choosing victims via obituaries, thus claiming communication with souls of deceased to fleece the survivors. That would be the rationale for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, considered hawkish & nationalistic by many, despite his grandfather’s 1942 opposition to the militaristic party of Tojo. His attacker blamed Abe for the financial ruin brought by the Moonies upon his (attacker’s) mother.
Two key points here are the general fallacy of “my enemy’s enemy is therefore my friend”; and, the ubiquitous use of certain social/political/economic movements as scapegoats for various social ills. Even in the 1800s, businesses in the United States would claim any labor organization as “communist”, “socialist” or otherwise, at a time when our laws considered organizing labor (for better wages, conditions, etc.) as “sedition”, thus punishable by death. This continued through all of the twentieth century, and is still heard as a rallying cry against any improvements that require adjusting how wealth is distributed. Much of what current outcry against “socialism” alleged to be promoted by what is effectively a centrist portion of the Democratic Party is actually a far-right outcry against policies accepted as a method of fighting communism’s allure that Dwight Eisenhower’s administration put into place in the 1950s, even if significant portions were enacted starting with FDR to escape the poverty of the Great Depression.
History shows us that Nazis in Germany also railed against “communists”, in spite of being titled as socialist in their name, ultimately blaming the Reichstag fire on communists in order to declare emergency suspension of civil liberties. We know how all of that turned out as well. This does not mean, therefore, that dictators and countries espousing communism or socialism have been either wildly successful economically or blameless in their actions regarding personal rights. Each situation must be judged purely upon its exhibited merits. After all, our own American Revolution was probably more radical in its time than the Russian Revolution of 1917, although both effectively dissolved the rule of monarchs.
It should be noted that early Christian societies were closer to a communal egalitarian model, with all wealth pooled to be utilized not only for the group, but for the benefit of the needy as well. It seems anathema to the original preaching that the Church would side with the power of monarchs over commoners; or, that in modern times, wealthy ministers would rail against the cries for social & economic justice while filling their coffers and owning private jets. If all truly followed the principles set out by the core of most religions, there should be no concerns about pollution or poverty. However, governance seems to be required to maintain fairness. I suspect when Jesus (a.k.a. Isa, Issa, Iesu) said “The poor will always be with us”, I think that meant that we must always consider the needy among us, rather than design an economic system that guarantees impoverishment for some while others feast.
Without regard to religion or politics, I consider the stated premise of Japan’s Omi merchants “San po yoshi” (three ways good) to be perhaps the best and simplest concept in economic dealing, and therefore for any society. Effectively, a transaction must be good for the buyer, good for the seller, and good for society. Any imbalance ultimately leads to distress. I think history has given us plenty of examples.
Although officially retired, Don Nollet does occasional work as a substitute teacher in area schools and is an instructor of traditional Japanese arts of Karate-do and aikido.
