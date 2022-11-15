It wasn’t that long ago when the average divorce rate in America was nearly 50%. That rate has decreased recently to a rate of roughly 39%. With numbers that high, it’s likely that each of us know someone who has gone through the divorce process. It’s no secret that the results of a divorce leave many people with emotional scarring that can impact their lives for a long time. Financially, it’s usually no better. The average cost of divorce in Minnesota is around $7,500. However, the range can be anywhere from $3,000 to up to $100,000.
Court filing fees, serving fees, motion filing fees, third-party fees, mediation expert fees, and attorney fees are examples of all the ways divorce costs can add up significantly. That doesn’t even include the cost associated with asset and liability division, spousal maintenance, and child support. Knowing this, it’s no secret that divorce can cause tremendous financial hardship.
So, when divorces are finalized, what steps can be taken to help improve an individual’s financial wellbeing? First, it’s important to start documenting your income and expenses. This is different than creating a budget. Instead, it’s tracking your current income and spending. Life post-divorce will probably be very different than it was before. It’s going to be new territory for many. Tracking your income and expenses month to month will give you real data you can go back to and analysis overtime. You can then use that information to start making changes that better align with your current goals and intentions.
Second, monitor and work on rebuilding your credit score. During divorce proceedings, joint accounts are usually split up. Sometimes this will indirectly impact your credit score for several different reasons. Having a better credit score will help you reach your longer-term goals, so it’s important to work on it as quickly as you can. Running a full credit report will reveal any errors, accounts in collection, and other issues that may be keeping your score lower.
Third, do your best to increase your income. I understand that this is far easier said than done. However, increasing the amount of money you bring in, even if it’s only a temporary increase, can go a long way in mitigating many financial issues faced post-divorce. Ask for a raise or promotion at work, apply for that higher paying job, or take on part-time work or a side hustle. Another option you’ll want to explore is changing your current tax withholding at work. It’s an easy way to increase your cash flow or avoid a big tax bill at the end of the year.
Fourth, update your estate plan. Any accounts or life insurances that have your ex-spouse listed as a beneficiary should be reevaluated. It’s also important to modify any other documents like wills, power of attorneys, and advance directives.
Fifth, give yourself permission to heal, both financially and emotionally. You’re probably going to be living with less money than you had before and that is going to be hard. Give yourself some grace. It’s going to be normal to feel anxious and bit uncomfortable. These are valid feelings that shouldn’t be discarded. Don’t put the added stress on yourself of trying to recover financially too quickly. It’s going to take time and that’s ok.
Lastly, I believe everyone should seek out an accountability partner. Find someone you trust that you can share the details of your post-divorce financial journey with. This person can keep you motivated to continue moving forward during those difficult days. Knowing you have someone in your corner can create the confidence needed to make those hard financial choices in life that will eventually surface.
Now that you’re single, it’s important that you prioritize your financial future. You’ll want to tackle those current financial issues today while also planning for your long-term future. You got this!!
Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.
