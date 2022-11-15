It wasn’t that long ago when the average divorce rate in America was nearly 50%. That rate has decreased recently to a rate of roughly 39%. With numbers that high, it’s likely that each of us know someone who has gone through the divorce process. It’s no secret that the results of a divorce leave many people with emotional scarring that can impact their lives for a long time. Financially, it’s usually no better. The average cost of divorce in Minnesota is around $7,500. However, the range can be anywhere from $3,000 to up to $100,000.


Derek Delaney is a Certified Financial Planner and is the founder of PharmD Financial Planning at PharmDfp.com. Derek resides in Owatonna and is a husband, father, and a long-suffering Minnesota sports fan. He’s been featured in other media outlets, such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and Financial Planning magazine. You can connect with Derek via email at derek@pharmdfp.com or by phone at 507-200-0233.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments