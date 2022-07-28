The mythology around rattlesnakes is part of the folklore of Minnesota outdoor life. Our state is home to two species of rattlesnake: timber tattlers and the eastern massasauga. I would guess that 90% of rattlesnake sightings in the state are snakes other than rattlers. I say that for several reasons.

Eastern Massasauga

An eastern massasauga rattlesnake.

Larry Gavin is the author of five volumes of poetry and hundreds of articles on outdoor subjects. He lives in Faribault.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments