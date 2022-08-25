Continuing education in a business or profession is critical for growth, but trainings can be difficult to participate in when classes are held far away or are too costly. At Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) we take pride in hosting a variety of high-quality, low-cost training opportunities close to home for entrepreneurs and early childhood professionals here in our 20-county region. At SMIF, we are currently gearing up for fall training events which will be beneficial to many in our region.

Tim Penny is president and CEO of the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments