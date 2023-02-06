We get frequent questions about trees at the Extension office. When trees are looking rough or have an obvious issue, Extension can help determine the problem or diagnose what’s ailing your tree. We can also provide suggestions on how to manage any issues. Many times, however, the best way to manage common issues we see in trees is to give your tree its best chance from the beginning and provide the environment, management, and care it needs throughout its lifespan.
University of Minnesota Extension is offering the Gardening from the Ground Up webinar series focused on properly caring for your trees and shrubs in the home landscape. Webinars will cover topics ranging from tree establishment to proper pruning techniques, to tree pest management - all useful for any interested gardener or yard owner.
Monday, February 20: Establishing resilient tree and shrub plantings
When we plant a tree we are often thinking of the future and what this tree will do for our landscape in 10, 50 or even 100 years. In order for our trees and shrubs to live to their full maturity, we must give them their best chance from the very beginning. In this session, Extension Educators will share insight on preferred soil types for different trees, planting considerations, and common mistakes to avoid.
Tuesday, February 21: Managing pests of trees and shrubs
Insects and diseases can stress our trees and shrubs, but there are several things we can to ensure our trees are in good health overall and are more resilient to stressors. This session will focus on managing pests by addressing overall tree health and using the principles of integrated pest management.
Wednesday, February 22: Growing healthy fruit trees and shrubs
From blueberries to plums, apples to honeyberries, this webinar will focus on management techniques for woody perennial fruit. In this session, we will discuss varietal selection, pruning, fertilization, wildlife management, irrigation, and harvest techniques to help you find success in growing fruit at home.
Thursday, February 23: Managing invasive species in woodlands
This session will dive into invasive bushes, plants, vines, and trees that damage Minnesota’s forests. How do you identify these woodland weeds from lookalikes? Do we need to report these plants? What’s the best way to control these invasive species without hurting native plants nearby? Tackling these important questions (and more!) will be our goal for the day.
Friday, February 24: Confronting common conifer concerns
In this webinar, Extension Educators will showcase common problems of our needled friends, conifers, as well as tips for keeping evergreens on your landscape for longer.
To join us for all or one of these webinars, please go to z.umn.edu/GardenUp to register. When you register for the series, you receive access to all five sessions. Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link. Recordings of the webinars will be sent out to registered individuals at the conclusion of the series.
If you have questions or need assistance with registration, please contact me, Claire, at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-332-6165.
Claire LaCanne is a University of Minnesota Extension educator for agriculture, food and natural resources in Rice and Steele counties.