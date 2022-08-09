Sore jaw

Causes of TMD includes bad posture, chronic jaw clenching, problems with teeth alignment, lock-jaw and arthritis. (Luis Rogerio Nunes/Unsplash)

Temporomandibular disorder (TMD) is a common condition that limits the natural function of the jaw, such as opening the mouth and chewing, and can cause pain. The temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, is a hinge joint that connects your jaw to your skull in front of your ear. The TMJ guides jaw movement and allows you to open and close your mouth and move it from side to side to talk, yawn, or chew. Physical therapists help people with TMD ease pain, regain normal jaw movement, and lessen daily stress on the jaw.

Chante Woyda is a PTA at In Touch Physical Therapy.

