It is estimated that up to 80% of people in North America suffer from low back pain at one point in their life.
If you’re someone who has ever had low back pain, you know how much it can affect your daily life. Low back pain is the common cause of job-related disability and a leading contributing factor to employees missing work. This alone can demonstrate how low back pain is making a financial impact throughout our economy and our health care system.
The spine is vulnerable to injury, which explains why so many people will fight back pain in their lifetime. In some cases, low back pain increases with stress and long periods of inactivity. While stretching and exercising are great ways to improve flexibility and posture, a physical therapist is the professional we need to help learn the proper techniques to do this.
The last thing we want to do is push our body beyond its limit or overexert ourselves in a movement. Even our daily chores like shoveling, gardening, or cleaning the floors can all lead to pain and/or injury to the lower back.
That’s where our doctors of physical therapy can step in to help. We understand the pain you are in, and we want to eliminate the pain and help you get better, faster. We will evaluate your back and attempt to identify the problem that would be the root cause of the pain. The therapist will study your medical history, learn when you had the onset of pain, and which activities trigger the pain. We also will identify the best course and action as well as a plan to manage the pain at home.
If for any reason the therapist believes you need to have more specific treatment, they will suggest seeing a doctor or even ask you to schedule an appointment for imaging at a clinic. However, physical therapists are health care professionals who are uniquely qualified, so that in most cases they can help patients alleviate some if not all of their low back pain and prevent future injury.
Physical therapy treatment may consist of a variety of techniques, including passive modalities, active exercises, and manual methods. Passive modalities include hot and cold therapy, which could be in the form of packs, blankets, pads or a bath. Active exercises could include either stretching or strengthening movements. This could include a home exercise or stretching program. Depending on the type and severity of the pain, you could have gentle exercises with low-impact modifications. Manual methods would be described as a hands on, skilled therapy which may feel like “kneading” or careful manipulation of the muscles and joints.
If you or someone you know has low back pain, consider how physical therapy can help. You will have the opportunity to get their expert advice, ask questions, and learn more about your body. At the end of your care, PTs hope to provide value and education to each patient, so they are provided an opportunity to heal on their own, as well as prevent future injuries. You have nothing to loose except pain and discomfort.