I have been driving school bus for Medford for a couple of years and had intended to stop driving this school year. But because of the shortage of drivers I agreed to drive the morning route only.
Selfishly it gets me going in the morning with my phone beeping at 6 a.m., home by 8 a.m. and I have the rest of the day for whatever I plan. I admire all the men and women driving the buses and vans morning and night, I now realize how dedicated these people are.
As a regular route driver I think you do get attached to the students as you watch them grow into young adults year after year. From my own experience growing up I can’t help but see and then wonder about what my students are experiencing in their daily lives. For some, school is probably a refuge and chance to experience some opportunities and what could be a more stable life.
There has been much discussion about how our public schools are failing to educate; with blame for failure pointed in different directions.
I do believe much of the attitude for wanting to learn starts in the home. If the parent or parents did not have the importance of education and learning instilled in them when they grew up how can we expect them to instill the desire for learning in their children?
I also think a family’s culture and economic status are factors contributing to a student’s academic achievements.
I see the effort and skill level students put into sports and extracurricular activities because I think it gives them a chance to succeed and excel while being recognized and appreciated by adults, something they may not get from day-to-day classroom academics.
I have heard that teacher unions are to be blamed for student failure. From my experience most teachers are dedicated to providing a good education for their students and should be fairly compensated. If a teacher is willfully disregarding their responsibility of effective teaching or do not have the necessary skills there should be more direct means of removing them from the teaching profession.
How many times have we heard, “our children are our most important resource”? What is the reality?
Something immediate and positive I think we can do as voters is contact our state legislators and have them pass legislation for permanent funding of breakfast and lunch for all students K-12. If a student is in school hungry how can we expect them to focus on learning?
The education and success of our children takes all of us working together regardless of our personal differences and biases maybe then we can all look forward to a better future. What do you think?
Phil Heim of Medford, husband of Gail, is the father of four adult children, a son-in-law, hope-to-be daughter-in-law, and grandpa to four grandchildren.