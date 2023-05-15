The Minnesota 93rd Legislative Session is scheduled to end May 22, but past history has made extended special sessions the norm. Last year was an exception with both Republican and Democratic Leadership walking away from a failed bonding bail without a special session being held.
What a difference the 2022 election made!! Minnesota voters elected Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate while re-electing Governor Walz for another four years along with electing Democrats to all State Offices.
There has been much discussion locally and statewide about all the legislation that has been passed into law so far this session with a bonding bill being a major piece of legislation still being worked on. Republican Leadership locally and statewide are complaining they are being shut out of legislative negotiations while Democratic Leadership has stated Republicans have been included in committee discussions. However, Democratic Leadership is intent on ending past obstruction created by Republican Leadership and enact legislation supported by a majority of Minnesotans.
In the May 13 Saturday edition of the Owatonna People’s Press the Steele Co. Republican co-chair used the words extreme, hypocritical and tragic to describe abortion rights and transgender legislation passed and signed into law this legislative session. I think there are legitimate concerns about the extent of changes the abortion rights and transgender legislations creates. Conservatives attempting to impose their minority beliefs on the majority is a failing strategy I believe. If the majority of Minnesotans support changes to current legislation passed this session that can happen in future legislative sessions.
In her May 13 article, the Steele Co. DFL Chair listed legislation passed and pending in the current Minnesota session. Again, the legislation passed is supported by the majority of Minnesota voters.
Instead of attempting to obstruct and spreading fear and division shouldn’t the Republican minority be working on solutions that improve the social and economic lives of all Minnesotans? A Bonding Bill, Paid Family and Medical Leave, a Public Safety Bill, Recreational Use of Marijuana and additional funding of programs are still being debated.
Want your opinion heard, why not call Senator Jasinski at 651-296-0284 and Representative Petersburg at 651-296-5368?
