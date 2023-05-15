The Minnesota 93rd Legislative Session is scheduled to end May 22, but past history has made extended special sessions the norm. Last year was an exception with both Republican and Democratic Leadership walking away from a failed bonding bail without a special session being held.


Phil Heim of Medford, husband of Gail, is the father of four adult children, a son-in-law, hope-to-be daughter-in-law, and grandpa to four grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments