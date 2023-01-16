Prior to 2003, Minnesota issued driver licenses to all regardless of permanent citizenship status, but the law was changed during the Gov. Tim Pawlenty administration to what it is presently. Current proposed Minnesota legislation would allow issuance of a driver’s license regardless of permanent citizenship status. Law enforcement officials have stated this law change would decrease the number of unlicensed drivers making our roads safer and decrease the number of uninsured drivers.


Phil Heim is the husband to Gail, father of four with a son-in-law and daughter-in-law and four grandchildren.

