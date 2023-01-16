Prior to 2003, Minnesota issued driver licenses to all regardless of permanent citizenship status, but the law was changed during the Gov. Tim Pawlenty administration to what it is presently. Current proposed Minnesota legislation would allow issuance of a driver’s license regardless of permanent citizenship status. Law enforcement officials have stated this law change would decrease the number of unlicensed drivers making our roads safer and decrease the number of uninsured drivers.
Local Rep. John Petersburg (HD19B) stated, “Allowing an undocumented immigrant to acquire a driver’s license that looks exactly like the license used by a legal Minnesota resident is asking for trouble. There are no safeguards included in this bill, which means the potential for voting and state program abuse is strong.”
With the way the current legislation is written a person could present a driver’s license and vote after having been a Minnesota resident for at least twenty days, not having an active felony statement and not being ruled legally incompetent by a court. However, that person is required to sign a statement when voting attesting to their U.S. citizenship and if they were voting illegally when then be subject to deportation with a potential lifetime ban if caught.
Local Senator John Jasinski (SD19) has stated, “we all want safe roads and we can do it in a way that doesn’t completely overrun our system with fraud and abuse.” Senator John has proposed adding the word, “Undocumented” to driver licenses issued to non-citizens.
As of 2019, Minnesota had about 81,000 undocumented residents, according to the Migration Policy Institute.
I think present law adds an additional burden to undocumented residents who are working and contributing to our economy while raising the cost of automobile insurance for all insured drivers who help pay for accidents involving uninsured drivers. This seems to be an issue where commonsense would prevail, regardless of personal political views.
I am sure Senator Jasinski (651-296-9457), Rep. Petersburg (651-296-5368), and Rep. Brian Daniels (HD19A- 651-296-5413) would like to hear your opinions, why not give them a phone call?
Phil Heim is the husband to Gail, father of four with a son-in-law and daughter-in-law and four grandchildren.