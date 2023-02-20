The word “woke” is an attempt by some Republican politicians to be used as a derogatory term to describe the proposed policies and current legislation of Democratic Leadership and other politically active progressives. The word woke to me is like saying, have you woke up yet, are you awake, are you alert and paying attention. Instead of coming up with clever words or catch phrases our two major political parties should focus on listening to and enacting what the majority of United States Citizens want as governing policies.


Phil Heim of Medford, husband of Gail, is the father of four adult children, a son-in-law, hope-to-be daughter-in-law, and grandpa to four grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments