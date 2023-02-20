...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The word “woke” is an attempt by some Republican politicians to be used as a derogatory term to describe the proposed policies and current legislation of Democratic Leadership and other politically active progressives. The word woke to me is like saying, have you woke up yet, are you awake, are you alert and paying attention. Instead of coming up with clever words or catch phrases our two major political parties should focus on listening to and enacting what the majority of United States Citizens want as governing policies.
Arkansas Governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, used the words “woke” and “radical left” in her rebuttal speech to President Biden’s State of the Union Address on February 7 th as has become common in the speeches among some Republican leaders. Governor Sanders went on to say she was part of the new Republican Leadership. Does that mean she identifies with the leadership style of Representatives like Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Laura Boebert of Colorado and like Senators Rick Scott of Florida, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri? If that is what she is saying, then I think we the American public can expect more partisan political division and lack of effective governance from Republican Leadership.
President Biden used the phrase, “Good Luck in your Senior Year,” in his State of the Union Address and it has been the subject of discussion among numerous media outlets this past week. I don’t believe he should have used that phrase, but this is what I think he meant. With the Republican Party having a majority in the House they are in a similar position of what is expected of a High School Senior. Once you are a Senior in High School the expectation is once you graduate you will be prepared to assume a responsible role in society as an adult, many times that is not reality. I believe President Biden was challenging them to be effective and productive leaders and questioning if they are capable. What do you think?
Phil Heim of Medford, husband of Gail, is the father of four adult children, a son-in-law, hope-to-be daughter-in-law, and grandpa to four grandchildren.