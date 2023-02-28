The winter wind comes blowin’ in
across the plain,
it stalls our cars in drifting snow
and freezing rain.
We stay inside, we want to hide
from the cold.
A day will come, we’ll go outside
when we get bold,
with frosty nose and frigid toes,
we’ll warm them by the fire,
Oh how I hate the cold,
north winter wind.
The wind will change, the sun will shine,
and melt the snow,
some ice remains from freezing rains,
so we all move slow.
spring will come and warm the earth,
then it’s summer once again,
I’ll go down south when I get old,
to escape the cold,
the wind is warm there is no snow,
that’s where I’ll go.
I’ll walk outside, no need to hide
it is not cold,
I love the nice, warm,
southern wind.
When it gets hot, I’ll move on,
I’ll go north again,
when days are long,
‘til summers gone,
in six months the winter wind
will return again,
Bud Peka
Owatonna, MN
