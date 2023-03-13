Everyone was happy
on the day he was born,
but little baby Jimmy,
then cried up a storm.
After ninety five years
today Jimmy has died,
now with God he is happy,
while the rest of us cried.
We buried a husband,
father, grandfather and friend,
one of the finest I have known,
he passed away, he’s now in heaven,
next to God’s heavenly throne.
He served his nation in the war,
he returned to a job and home,
Jim met the true love of his life,
a pretty widow named Shirley,
asked her to become his wife.
He became father of two children,
he loved and raised them as his own,
after forty eight years together.
he’s gone to his heavenly home.
Rest in peace our dear Jim.
God grant you eternal rest,
we sang Amazing Grace, a hymn,
Jimmy, you were among the best.
R.I.P.
Bud Peka
Owatonna, MN
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.