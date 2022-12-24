Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas,
.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through Sunday morning. ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Todd, Stearns, Wright, Carver and Scott Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas,
It’s a very special day.
We have made our gift list,
and sent cards to others far away.
Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas,
It’s a wonderful time of year,
as we celebrate this Christmas,
God fills our hearts with much good
cheer.
Let’s remember the true meaning,
of this joyful holiday,
we celebrate the birth of Christ,
on that first Christmas day,.
We remember good old times,
those days of so long ago,
when we heard the church bells
chimes,
then off to church we’d go.
We left a treat for santa,
then we went up to bed,
dreams of pretty dolls and toys
would fill our sleepy heads.
In the morning when we awoke,
we’d search beneath the tree,
when we found our Christmas gift,
we’d laugh and shout with glee.
I recall my favorite toy,
a shiny electric train,
it would have pleased most any boy,
Lionel was it’s name.
My sister got a pretty doll,
with long red curly hair,
with shiny nose and eyes that closed,
she’d rock it in her chair.
To everyone have great fun,
with family and your friends,
who enter through your door,
I hope you that you did not forget,
to donate to the poor.
Let’s remember the true meaning,
of this joyful holiday,
as we celebrate the birth of Christ,
on that first Christmas day.
Bud Peka
Owatonna, MN
