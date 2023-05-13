.Rounds of heavy rain are expected this morning and again later this
afternoon and tonight across southern Minnesota. Widespread totals
of 2 to 3 inches are expected with localized areas over 5 inches
possible. This is the same region that received 2 to 4 inches
Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The recent heavy rain, and
the snow melt from a few weeks ago, have left soils saturated and
susceptible to flooding with any additional heavy rainfall.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Minnesota, including the
following counties, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and
Waseca.
* WHEN...From this afternoon through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 2 to 3
inches, with isolated locations receiving in excess of 5
inches. This will lead to the possibility of flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&