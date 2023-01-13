365 days have now come and gone.
Thank God our lives still linger on.
We’ll face challenges in the new year.
Believe in God, then have no fear.
Have some in the world gone mad and blind?
Many world leaders want to kill all mankind.
They threaten to start a nuclear war,
if so, we’ll be taken through deaths door.
Let us all set aside some time each day.
Turn from your troubles; take time to pray.
Ask God to protect our wonderful nation,
and all of its inhabitants, from annihilation.
Don’t worry about things we can’t control.
Our only challenge is to save our souls.
Things will happen that shock our mind,
we can expect some folks to be unkind.
Happy New Year; take each day in stride.
There’s no place to run, no place to hide.
We don’t know what the future holds,
we’ll be enlightened as the year unfolds.
Believe in God; do not despair,
for He’ll go with you everywhere.
Thank you all for being so kind,
for reading the words that cross my mind.
God’s blessings to all,
in the coming New Year.
May you enjoy good health,
and much good cheer!
Bud Peka
Owatonna, MN
