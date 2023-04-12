As I went on my morning walk today,
As I went on my morning walk today,
I came upon a fork in the road,
I did just as the poet Robert Frost,
I chose the less traveled way,
but hoped I wouldn’t get lost.
I went around the first bend,
I listened to the songbirds sing,
I saw deer and other wildlife,
mother nature’s first sign of spring,
we all enjoyed earth’s return to life.
Up the road about three miles,
I saw a cross above the treetops,
then I came upon a neatly mowed lawn,
around a small white country church,
looking at me, stood a newborn fawn.
The doors of the old white country church,
were not locked, so I proceeded on inside,
the stained glass prisms reflected the sunlight,
the ones who built this, had taken pride,
inside it was light and bright.
I got down on my knees, prayed for an hour,
I asked God to save our troubled nation,
if anyone could do so, it is in His power,
I spent time there in great jubilation.
When I walked outside it began to shower.
Behind the church in the burial ground,
several tombstones had fallen down,
I lifted one and was quite startled to see,
the Peka name, which bewildered me,
I prayed for whoever that might be.
I’ll return again often in the days ahead,
to the peace and serenity of this holy site,
I’d be happy buried here when I am dead,
It’s too bad more folks don’t come out here,
I had found this place to be a true delight.
Bud Peka 3/8/2023
