I got a damp chill from the winter rain,
my shoulder is giving me a terrible pain.
Both knees ache, my back does too,
my body is arthritic through and through.
I asked my doctor, what might I do,
he told me to take a Tylenol or two.
Take as needed to help dull the pain,
if you’re not better, come see me again.
Try a hot pack several times a day,
it might help the soreness go away.
A shot of Cortisone will help relieve,
the aching shoulder, back and knees.
Some young athletes suffer like me.
Many have torn the ACL in their knee,
they then collapse writhing in pain,
they might never play in sports again.
As they get older, they too will suffer,
I really do hope they fully recover.
But in the bone chilling winter rains,
they too, might have arthritic pains.
Bud Peka
Owatonna
