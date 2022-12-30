Thank God for all those poor souls,
who have recovered from addiction,
it is so debilitating to go through life,
burdened by that dreadful affliction.
The poor addict and their loved ones,
husbands, wives, best friends as well,
have tried and cried and suffered too,
they’ve been put through a living hell.
We prayed some day they’d see the light,
their addicted minds will clear,
live clean for just one hour at a time,
then a day, week, month and year.
The former addict looks back with pride,
on the years they’ve now been clean,
freed from addiction they once tried to hide.
they say it was much easier than it seemed.
They thank God for their new-found serenity,
with courage to change the things they can,
they are well pleased with their new identity,
and new-found wisdom, it’s all in God’s plan.
Jason Lennox has written a book,
which should be read by everyone,
booze and drugs got him hooked,
when he was so very young.
His book about addicted life,
is a book that should be read,
to learn of all the sorrow and strife,
we all thank God he is not dead.
Bud Peka
Owatonna, MN
