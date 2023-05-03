I have loved words from as far back as I can remember. In almost every room in my house are tiny piles of stones, seashells, other nature objects, and words. In my bathroom is a small wooden block that says, “Have courage and be kind.” There are words on my office wall, my bedroom, our entry, my kitchen counter.


Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments