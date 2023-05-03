I have loved words from as far back as I can remember. In almost every room in my house are tiny piles of stones, seashells, other nature objects, and words. In my bathroom is a small wooden block that says, “Have courage and be kind.” There are words on my office wall, my bedroom, our entry, my kitchen counter.
A few years back I gave painted wooden blocks to a handful of friends. Words on the blocks said, “You are enough.” Later I learned those words had gotten one of the women through a horrible year. A job dear to her had ended in a lot of pain. She felt shattered and betrayed. “I saw ‘You are enough’ first thing every morning and several times more each day. I clung to those words for a full year,” she said.
Her comment reminded me of a business failure I had years ago. I set up a grief counseling practice making sure that my office was welcoming and soothing, positioning the desk so it didn’t separate me from the client, making sure I had comforting artwork hung at the right level, replacing the carpeting because of stains and worn areas that didn’t look respectful.
In addition to counseling I offered noon-hour bag lunch educational sessions. No one came. When a new therapist came to the building I learned the things that I should have done, from a business standpoint, before I would have been ready to set up a private practice. I had done none of them. I was mortified.
Having had only two clients in six months, I closed the business, totally humiliated, ashamed. I was certain everyone knew how stupid I had been. A total failure. Months passed but my passion for the subject of grief simply wouldn’t go away. I was in agony. I wish now I would have had framed artwork that said “You will find a way.”
Months later I approached the Owatonna People’s Press and prosed writing a column on loss issues. They said, “Let’s see how it goes.” For the next four years, I wrote two columns a month featuring all kinds of grief. If I’d had my own cubicle at the Press I’d have hung a sign “We go on.”
Last Sunday was Easter when Christians celebrate that Jesus was raised from the dead to new life. Richard Rohr says, “If we want to be a part of that new life, some of it means we cannot dwell in despair and death and anger and oppression and submission and resentment and pain forever.
“We have to wake up, get up, rise up, put on life even when days are dark and our souls are down and shadows surround us everywhere. We have to listen to the voice that says ‘choose life again.’ And again. And again. Rise up and be counted, rise up and drink deeply of the good news that death does not conquer, that life not death has the last word.’”