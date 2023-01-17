I’m trying not to feel old, but somedays it feels like I’m losing ground. Last night I grudgingly downloaded the newest version of my computer’s operating system and just now was totally confused with how to get the “blank sheet of paper” on which I “type” everything. Seriously, they had to change that?


Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker who has loved living, working and volunteering in Owatonna since 1970.

