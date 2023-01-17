...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
I’m trying not to feel old, but somedays it feels like I’m losing ground. Last night I grudgingly downloaded the newest version of my computer’s operating system and just now was totally confused with how to get the “blank sheet of paper” on which I “type” everything. Seriously, they had to change that?
But the greatest challenge to my current ease of living has been my cell phone…not mainly how to use it, but where it is. The bedroom? The kitchen? The laundry room when I’m doing multiple loads of accumulated wash? Or perhaps the car or my coat pocket?
My most wretched experience with my cell phone happened during a very solemn church service the Thursday before Easter. I was presiding, had just finished a prayer and was beginning to describe what would be happening next when someone’s phone alarm went off. Shock rippled through the congregation. Who forgot to turn off their phone? We all held our breath waiting for the alarm to end. Cell phone alarms don’t end.
Then it dawned on me. I was hearing the every-evening-8 PM-alarm on my phone coming from my coat pocket in the hallway outside our worship space. From the front of church, and on the airwaves of our televised service, I had to ask the person in the last pew if they would go to the coat rack and turn off the phone.
While it wasn’t true to the mood of the service, I explained that the alarm was my nightly reminder to go through the public parts of the house…kitchen, living room and dining room and make sure they were in the kind of order I wanted to be greeted with in the morning. Thankfully, most people laughed. A few even said, “Brilliant!”
My cell phone is black. I find it nearly impossible to locate; it blends in to so many places. When I’m desperate to find it I thank my lucky stars that I still have a land line. I call my cell phone to hear it ring. It has saved me many a time, though not exactly easily.
I wear hearing aids. They are programmed through something called bluetooth to project all telephone sounds directly into the microphone buds in my ears. That means the missing phone I’m calling rings in my ears, so I have to take out my hearing aids, open the battery cases and then call my cell phone from my landline to track it down.
My worst cell phone experience was while I was in Ireland in quarantine for Covid. I went to buy more test kits and left my black cell phone face down on a black onyx counter in a department store pharmacy. Do you know how many phone numbers I knew by heart? Or the numbers of all the officials I had been dealing with. Yup, zero.
Three days ago, I bought a scarlet red safety cover for my cell phone. May it be my newest life changing experience.
Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker who has loved living, working and volunteering in Owatonna since 1970.