The other day while rummaging in boxes, I came across a column I’d written for the People’s Press years ago. It made sense to me back then and it still does. Basically here’s what it said.
Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker in Owatonna.
The other day while rummaging in boxes, I came across a column I’d written for the People’s Press years ago. It made sense to me back then and it still does. Basically here’s what it said.
I’d gone to the funeral of a Norwegian woman with wonderful qualities. The pastor was talking about how hard it often was for Scandinavians to express their emotions. He said, “A friend and I were talking about the wonderful qualities of his recently deceased wife when he sighed and said with pride, “I loved that woman so much I almost told her.” People roared with laughter; not being Scandinavian, I almost cried.
That same year, I’d gone to the year’s-end concert of the OHS Concert Choir. After, I’d slipped into the room where the kids traditionally hug and cry and say goodbye to one another and I’d run into Sarah. Sarah and I had been on a Young Life backpacking trip together and that night she was crying. I wrapped her in my arms, told her it had been an excellent concert and that I would miss her when she left for college. After awhile she pulled back, looked up at me and said, “I love you, Pat. You have meant so much to me.” Like the pastor’s joke, Sarah’s words are lodged in my memory, hers are deep in my heart. They remind me of the goodness of people and of the kind of person I want to be.
Around that same time I met a woman in her mid 20s who said of her dad, a well-respected professional: “ I don’t care what anyone thinks about my dad. He refuses to tell his own kids he loves them and is proud of them, and until he does, I think he’s a jerk.”
Three little words…”I love you.” I’m not sure why it is so important that we hear those words; probably because we were intended to. Probably because those words help us learn that we are lovable and cared about.
As someone who has worked with people most of my life, I’ve heard so many stories about “I love you” —painful stories about the absence or the abuse of these words, and wonderful stories about cherished memories of love that was spoken or written.
I’ve never heard anyone regret having said “I love you” too many times, but countless times, even on deathbeds, I’ve heard “I knew they loved me even if they didn’t say it…” but there’s been a pensive quality to their sentence that says “…but I would have liked to hear it.”
I have living proof of the difference those three words can make in people’s lives—the givers and the receivers, and all the rest of us.
If you weren’t raised hearing those words or saying those words, beginning to do it can feel awkward, embarrassing, even impossible. Do it anyway. It’s a skill that can be learned like golf or knitting that can serve you for a lifetime.
Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker in Owatonna.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.