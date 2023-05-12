I was born, raised, and married into a family of pastors. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I’m reminded that every family reunion turns into a game: “Which pastor prays?” There is usually some back and forth between the pastors of the group until one of us reluctantly resigns. You’d think that pastors would be the first to volunteer, but in this case, we want the rest of the family to know there was no secret class or magic dust that made us the only people with the ability to pray out loud for one another. However, there is something quite touching and profound about walking into a room and praying for someone. There are definite times of doubt or an awkward fumble for words, but they are always so holy.


