I was born, raised, and married into a family of pastors. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, I’m reminded that every family reunion turns into a game: “Which pastor prays?” There is usually some back and forth between the pastors of the group until one of us reluctantly resigns. You’d think that pastors would be the first to volunteer, but in this case, we want the rest of the family to know there was no secret class or magic dust that made us the only people with the ability to pray out loud for one another. However, there is something quite touching and profound about walking into a room and praying for someone. There are definite times of doubt or an awkward fumble for words, but they are always so holy.
How often do you get to hear a prayer about you, for you, or on behalf of you?
Prayer is love. It should never be empty words or quick thoughts that are easily dismissed. Prayer takes the time to name hopes, joys, fears, and concerns. It takes up the mantle of those who have prayed before to advocate, speak, act, and show love. Prayer entrusts God’s love to you. God is laughing, weeping, and loving alongside us. Prayer is an act of love.
I reflected on the love of my mother this week. I am lucky that I have a mother who can love me well. She was the one who taught me to pray. Even as a little kid, I remember her repeating those familiar words, “Now I lay me down to sleep...” Growing up, I always knew that my mother loved me. Every day, I know my mom prays for me, and she knows I need the prayers. I knew she prayed because every day she would listen to the song Mama Prays by Chris Rice. While ironing my clothes or washing my dishes, my mom would sing along to the song while I was playing in the living room or running outside. Because my mother prays for me, she shows her love. So, for my mother-son wedding dance, Mama Prays played. My mother cried, “How did you know?” I could only reply, “Because I heard you every day when you sang and prayed.”
You are being prayed for by me, by this community, by mothers—biological or those who serve as our mothers—and by Jesus Christ.