This past Sunday, November 6, was celebrated as All Saint’s Sunday in several area churches. It is one of my favorite worship services of the year because it is an intentional time to remember those who have gone before us, specifically those people who have died in the past year. The person’s name is read, a picture is projected, a bell is rung, and a candle is lit as family members and loved ones stand nearby. We give thanks for their lives and pray for those left behind. It is a time to acknowledge that no matter how long we live, life is short.


Rev. Lisa Carlson is the Associate Pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.

