This past Sunday, November 6, was celebrated as All Saint’s Sunday in several area churches. It is one of my favorite worship services of the year because it is an intentional time to remember those who have gone before us, specifically those people who have died in the past year. The person’s name is read, a picture is projected, a bell is rung, and a candle is lit as family members and loved ones stand nearby. We give thanks for their lives and pray for those left behind. It is a time to acknowledge that no matter how long we live, life is short.
But what is a saint? Are you a saint? Am I? The definition from Dictionary.com is “a person of great holiness, virtue, or benevolence.” By that definition I would need to conclude that I am not a saint, for I mess up so often. And yet, through God’s love, grace, and forgiveness, I am restored. And so are you. We are able to live lives as saints, recipients of God’s love, called to share that love with each other. And we are promised that when we fall short, and we all do, we will be forgiven. We are not made saints by what we have done or will do, but rather by what God has already done – God’s love for each of us, unearned.
One of the messages of All Saint’s Day is that while we live in a world where death is an all too present reality, we long for a day when we will be reunited with those we love. It is this separation that makes grief so difficult. We don’t want to let go. We want more time. We always want more time. This is when I need to hear the promises of God. Not some trite, easy to say words about how time heals all wounds or that everything happens for a reason. But rather words like those of Julian of Norwich, who lived in the 14th century in England during a time of war and pandemic. “All will be well and all will be well and everything will be well.” Though the words sound simplistic, they are not. They are rooted in a hope that comes from God. Jesus says it this way in the Gospel of John, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
Rev. Lisa Carlson is the Associate Pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
