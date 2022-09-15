Many summers ago, my cousin and I decided to start a new hobby together – sailing. We dragged my dad’s old butterfly sailboat out and Googled directions for rigging it. We were big talkers! “We are going to OWN the wind today,” my cousin said. “Yeah we are!” I responded. In our minds, we were the masters of the wind, the greatest of all theoretical sailors. Then we put the boat in the water. Our theory went out the window.

The Rev. Amanda Floy is the associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, Minnesota.

