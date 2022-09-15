Many summers ago, my cousin and I decided to start a new hobby together – sailing. We dragged my dad’s old butterfly sailboat out and Googled directions for rigging it. We were big talkers! “We are going to OWN the wind today,” my cousin said. “Yeah we are!” I responded. In our minds, we were the masters of the wind, the greatest of all theoretical sailors. Then we put the boat in the water. Our theory went out the window.
We could feel the wind on our faces. We knew it was there. Yet, we fussed with the lines, we adjusted and readjusted the sail, we changed the direction of the rudder. We didn’t go anywhere. So, we paused to regroup and catch our breath. It was quiet. There were no sounds, except for the birds and water sloshing against the side of the sailboat. All was still; all was calm.
A few moments later, with a loud “flump,” the sail filled with wind and off we went. We giggled as we realized the flaw in our earlier thinking. We can’t OWN the wind. We can’t control the wind. We had to be patient for it. After our sails were filled, we could adjust the sail and steer the boat. Together with the wind, we could move that boat.
What is it about patience that is so hard? Perhaps it’s because many times, moments when we are supposed to be patient are the moments we have the least control. I don’t know about you, but when I don’t have control I can feel anxious, I can feel fear, I can feel discouragement, and sometimes I can feel failure. After all, being patient sometimes means that there is nothing to do besides be still and wait.
“Be still, and know that I am God. (Psalm 46:10)”
This Psalm encourages us to stop for a minute. Breathe. Take a time out. Find some spiritual calm amidst the busyness of life, and reflect on who God is and what God can do in the face of what we are unable to do. Be still – not because of self-made confidence, not because we are the most composed in the face of any situation, not because “we’ve seen it all.” Rather, be still because of what we know about God. For me, this means that I can rest in the knowledge that God comes to us in Jesus. Jesus is Emmanuel, “God with us.” God is smiling with us in our joys, laughing with us in the funny, and crying with us in the pain. This understanding helps me to find calm when experiencing chaos; stability when the world feels like it is crumbling; presence when the feeling of being alone is all-encompassing; and patience when the wind is needed to move my boat.
So as you go about your days, may you find moments to be still, and experience God in new ways. Trust that God is traveling with you. God delights in learning with you, and God will continue to provide the wind to move you into new and marvelous experiences.
The Rev. Amanda Floy is the associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna, Minnesota.
