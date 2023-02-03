When I hear the word God, I immediately see a loving, caring father. My dad was that kind of man, a lovely, gentle soul.
We spent years together exploring woods and standing still as statues to watch birds. We searched ponds for tadpoles and frogs and hunted shorelines for agates. Dad sang me to sleep with Irish lullabies and believed in me deeply. He died when I was 34.
Within days of Dad’s death a friend showed up at my door with a saying she had wood-burned on a scrap piece of cherry that was still tacky from its final coat of varnish. It said “I will never forget you, my people, I have carved you on the palm of my hand,” words said to have been given by God to the prophet Isaiah in the Old Testament. (Isaiah 49:15)
Ancient people cut or punched holes in their skin, rubbing ashes or plant dyes into the wound to create a tattoo. It wasn’t something they did on a lark. Those tattoos were highly permanent; anything on a person’s hand would have been a constantly visible, very public reminder of the person’s thoughts or intentions.
So it is with God. Isaiah tells us God is so totally in love with each of us that God has deliberately carved our names on God’s palms, a permanent statement for all to see that God will love us for all time, under all conditions, no matter what we’re like. There is nothing that can erase that tattoo or God’s lasting-forever love.
Even more, God is not content only to love us no matter what we’re like, God is determined that we experience that kind of love before we die. Once a person has, it is their decision what to do in response to that kind of love. By God’s grace, you and I get a chance to be a part of God’s love lesson. Each time you and I love someone well, we increase the chance that the person being loved will experience it as how God is and how God loves them. When we love others well, they grow in understanding God through it.
My dad loved me well when I was young. Together in the outdoors, I learned to love and cherish the earth because he loved and cherished the earth. When you and I love and cherish others, they learn to love and cherish themselves and grow in their ways of loving others. God chose a simple tattoo to let God’s love be known. Let us find simple ways to carry that work forward.
Pat Postlewaite is a retired social worker who has lived in Owatonna since 1970. Currently she is a Pastoral Associate at Associated Church in Owatonna, a Presbyterian/United Church of Christ congregation.