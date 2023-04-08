“And upon going out, they fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had them in its grip, and they said nothing to anyone. They were afraid, you know…” (Mk 16:8)
That’s a translation of the ending of Mark’s Gospel according to a respected professor I once had. It seems like a strange way to celebrate Easter, which is why many argue for the longer, traditional ending of Mark’s Gospel. I don’t want to get into the that debate, but why are we unsettled by the women going out with trembling, astonishment, and fear?
Because fear is the opposite of faith, right? And these women should have faith. And so, we tell people to just quit being afraid. If you really believe in God, you wouldn’t be afraid of sickness. You wouldn’t struggle with anxiety. You wouldn’t worry about…. Just stop it! (Like the old Bob Newhart “stop it” sketch- look it up if you haven’t seen it)
But let’s be real — “just stop it” hasn’t been very effective for most of us when fear and anxiety hit. That’s why I love this look at the first Easter morning. The light has just come up. The women are at the tomb with all their sadness. And then this man, this angel, speaks words that will rock their lives, “Jesus, who was crucified, he is risen!” And that’s powerful. They see the angel and the empty tomb, but even with that, they still go out with fear hanging on their hearts.
And Mark’s Gospel leaves us with that note, creating an effect for us as we read it to say, “Yeah, I know Jesus is alive, but I still have fears.” Just like the women. You’re in good company then aren’t you.
But what happened to the women? They went out in fear and the presence of this Gospel tells us that as big as their fear and anxiety were, they must have told the other disciples. In fact, the presence of fear, probably told them they’d just witnessed something amazing. Fear can also be awe, knowing God is doing something we’re uncomfortable with. God continued to work on their hearts to bring more light and more joy and more peace. But it took some time. It was ok for them to go out with both astonishment and fear.
God knows you have both too. The promise of the resurrection is that God will continue to work on your heart and bring you more light and more joy and more peace, just like those women. How does that come? By continuing to spend time in his presence. In church. In prayer. In the Bible. With Christians friends who know what you’re going through.
Easter is a season of hope realized. But if you have some fear in your life right now, remember that it’s ok. God saw the reaction of these women and he continued his work in their lives too, one day at a time, even after Easter Sunday.