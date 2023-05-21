Several years ago I received a book entitled, “The One Year Christian History”. Each day relates the story of some major thing that took place on that date in Christian history. E. Michael and Sharon Rusten did much research to gather such comprehensive information and to gift readers with the rich legacy that these stories tell! Let me share one of these inspirational life-stories with you.
May 20th records the story of brothers John and Charles Wesley, born in 1703 and 1707, the fifteenth and eighteenth children of Samuel and Susanna Wesley.
“History reveals that on May 20, 1738, the brothers and some friends stayed up all night praying for Charles who was quite ill. They were also praying that God would open their hearts so they could truly believe and have assurance of salvation. The next day Charles believed and gave his life to Christ for the first time. He said, ‘I now found myself at peace with God, and rejoiced in hope of loving Christ.’
For three days John wrestled with what happened to his brother. He wanted to believe but couldn’t and became very depressed. Then on May 24, 1738, he wrote in his journal, ‘In the evening I went very unwillingly to a society in Aldersgate Street, where one was reading the preface to the Epistle to the Romans. About a quarter before nine, while he was describing the change which God works in the heart through faith in Christ, I felt my heart strangely warmed. I felt I did trust in Christ, Christ alone for salvation; and an assurance was given to me that He had taken away my sins, even mine, and saved me from the law of sin and death.’
History tells us “When Charles died in 1788, he had written almost eight thousand hymns. And John preached nonstop until his death in 1791.” What does all of this say? It says that God does not just save us and then leave us to flounder through life, striving to find fulfillment and joy on our own. Rather, He first SAVES us … and then He KEEPS us until our very last breath is breathed here on this earth. And in the years of our lives, He USES us to touch the lives of others with the gospel that makes a difference for all of Eternity!
My friend, let us be fixing our eyes on Jesus, who is the Author and the Finisher of our faith! When OUR story is written some day … what will it say?
Pastor Doug Jones is the senior pastor at Elevation North Church in Owatonna.