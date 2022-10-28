Psalm 23 might be the most well known chapter in the Bible. We might skim over these verses due to their familiarity but let the living Word of God speak something new today.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1
David shows his surrender and dependence on God by calling him “my” shepherd. He knows God is his caretaker and protector and that God always knows what he needs and when to provide it. God is the same for us today.
He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. Psalm 23:2
Sheep only lie down when they have eaten, quenched their thirst, are not threatened by animals, or disturbed by bugs. Like sheep, God doesn’t force us to lie down but he settles us, gives us peace, so we are able to lie down and to rest. Sheep are also afraid to drink from moving waters. Like the shepherd leads the sheep, God leads us to still waters to satisfy our thirst.
He restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Psalm 23:3
When we have strayed off of the paths that lead to righteousness–the quality of being virtuous, honorable or morally right–God restores us or brings us back into right living.
Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. Psalm 23:4
To get to the oasis, a shepherd sometimes had to lead sheep through a valley shadowed by cliffs on each side which was a place predators liked to hide. Like the shepherd, we need to walk though our dark places and not set up camp there. The shepherd's tools, the rod which was used to ward off predators and drive sheep from danger, and the staff which was used to direct and pull back into line, were comforting to the sheep. The rod representing God’s authority and the staff representing God’s loving care are comforting to us.
You prepare a table for me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Psalm 23:5
A good host will take care of the needs of their guests. As a host, God sets up a table of blessings for us in the presence of our enemies showing that even with our enemies in our midst we can rest and partake of God’s blessings because he is with us. God’s hospitality extends as he refreshes and soothes us with oil on our heads and making sure our cup is never empty. God, as our host, takes care of all of our needs.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6
The Hebrew word for follow means to actively pursue or chase. There is no where you can go where God’s goodness and mercy won’t be with you. As a shepherd sets up a rear guard at the back of a flock, God’s goodness and mercy will be our protection until we arrive in God’s presence for eternity. We can dwell in the house of the Lord — the place where God is — both now and forever in heaven.
The key to this Psalm and taking hold of the promises is found in verse 1. David knew God as his shepherd. When you surrender your life and decide to follow Jesus you too can say "The Lord is my shepherd."