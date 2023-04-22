Recently I stood in front of an overflowing crowd, many who like me had just celebrated Easter singing with joyous hearts and raised voices … “Christ The Lord Is Risen Today!” But not this day. Instead, we were gathered to celebrate and remember the life of a “just 14-month old” little boy.
Solemn looks marked everyone’s face. Heartbroken parents, relatives, and friends. All with countless questions of “why”? God, it just doesn’t seem right. You know all those wonderful Scriptures we hear at funerals that offer and give comfort? Well, they just didn’t seem to fit here. Stay with me … I am not disrespecting God’s incredible promises – just stating how in these overwhelming times of grief, people often feel like they need or want more.
David, at an old age, looked back and penned the 23rd Psalm, the chapter that is so familiar to so many, and has been so frequently used in times of grief, as comfort is sought. He certainly had his share of valleys in amongst all of his mountain-top experiences. When I was in Israel the last time … I asked our drive/guide to take me out to where there were authentic shepherds in the fields with their flocks.
I learned a great deal from the three elderly shepherds. I asked them specifically how it is spoken of in Psalm 23:4 … that a rod would comfort. “Well,” one of them said, “you know we use the staff to pull a sheep out of a thicket, or rescue them if they have slid off the edge of a small cliff.” He went on to say, “It is the rod that we use for protection of the sheep, for sorting the sheep, and occasionally, when a lamb strays, we use it to break its leg. Then, we mend it with a stick tied with cloth. We carry that lamb, placed around our neck, wherever we go. When its leg is healed, we remove the splint wrapped in cloth, and the lamb is free to go, but it never strays again.” It seems to have learned that to stay safe, it has to stay close to the shepherd.
I don’t know about you, but I never liked being disciplined or having to give out discipline. But what is the lesson here? And just to clarify, when the death of a loved one comes, it never comes to us as a discipline from God. His heart aches with ours. And in the recent loss of this precious little boy, neither the rod or staff was used. So, what is the lesson, then? We can definitely learn some beautiful lessons from the words in these verses that can provide comfort.
1st: If there is a shadow, there has to be a light. Growing up on the farm, one of our chores as boys was to make sure the stock tank was full of water. Sometimes after dark, Dad would come home and remind us that the pump was still running. The yard light was in the middle of the yard, but once we got past that half-way mark, there were scary shadows everywhere.
2nd: Shadows disappeared when we faced the light half-way to the barn, and then again half-way to the house. There were no shadows then. Life will give us shadows in the valleys, but they will disappear when we look into the Light of Jesus!
3rd: If you ever watch an artist paint, they will use a very fine brush and paint in the most minute details. It looks like it is ready to be framed. But, no … no! Then the artist takes out a wide brush to use and begins to cover certain areas with dark paint, covering up the details. It looks now like it has been ruined!! But yet another brush removes the excess paint that darkened the covered areas and diffuses it in, leaving just enough to create the shadows. Now, when you step back and look at it again, you gasp in amazement … because it is the shadows that have brought out the real beauty of this painting!
Remember, God is painting you on the canvas He has hand-picked for your life. Don’t waste the pain of the shadows. God is making something beautiful from each shadow in your life to be displayed in His art gallery in Heaven, to be with Him forever! Amen.