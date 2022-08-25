Some churches hang colorful flags or banners on their buildings to show their inclusiveness. These emblems show that all people, regardless of their place in society, are welcome. This is admirable but if they already have a cross on their church is it necessary? The cross of Jesus Christ the most inclusive symbol there is: “And he [Jesus] died for all, that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for him who for their sake died and was raised.” (2 Corinthians 5:15)

Kirk Griebel is a Lutheran pastor and author from Owatonna. His blog is mirrorneurons.blog and his email is kirk.griebel@gmail.com.

