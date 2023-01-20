I love winter. Growing up in Wisconsin, I enjoyed so many outside activities during the winter, from snowmobiling to building snow forts. I love the beauty God provides in winter.
To me, the blanket of snow gives a shiny, bright landscape. And the intricacies that are created by God in winter are truly amazing and breathtaking.
This winter, I have grown even more appreciative of the hoarfrost in the landscape around me in Steele County. As you may know, hoarfrost is the deposit of ice crystals on objects exposed to the air, such as grass blade or tree branches. The word ‘hoar’ comes from old English and refers to the old age appearance of the frost: the way the ice crystals form makes it look like white hair or a beard.
Even more so, over the years, the Book of Job has provided me with a profound insight and reminders of God’s presence in my life. The story of Job exemplifies our struggle to understand suffering. For some of us, Job’s experience of suffering resonates profoundly. With the state of the world these days, I know that I am too much like Job when it comes to questioning God and God’s presence in the world around me.
In Job 32-27, Elihu, a critic of Job and his three friends, reminds Job and his friends of God’s amazing love and incredible power. It is in these verses from Job 37 that we read about God’s presence in our world and, specifically, to better understand God’s hand in the beauty of winter.
“God thunders wondrously with his voice;
he does great things that we cannot comprehend.
For to the snow he says, “Fall on the earth”;
and the shower of rain, his heavy shower of rain,
serves as a sign on everyone’s hand,
so that all whom he has made may know it.
By the breath of God ice is given,
and the broad waters are frozen fast.
He loads the thick cloud with moisture;
the clouds scatter his lightning.
They turn round and round by his guidance,
to accomplish all that he commands them
on the face of the habitable world.”
Just take a moment to picture what it must be like for God’s breath to create the ice … especially for us living in a state with over 10,000 lakes. Hoarfrost is a small gift from God. It truly looks as if someone has breathed on everything and given it a frosty coating of ice crystals. I am awed by the incredible delicacy of creation and the majestic power of weather — all created by God.
This winter, I encourage you to head outside, maybe with a camera in hand, to thoroughly bask in God’s gift of artistic love shown to us. In this new year, I hope that you take time to enjoy God’s abundant blessings in God’s indescribable creation!
Kris Oppegard is a deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church.
