...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
In Wisconsin, Polk, Pierce, Dunn and Pepin Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS CANCELLED...
The alert has been cancelled for far southern Minnesota, along
with the Arrowhead region, as observations have displaced the
plume away from the listed regions. Winds will become southerly
overnight and will prevent the heaviest smoke from reaching
southern Minnesota.
I think it’s safe to say that most of us in Owatonna are big fans of the Steele County Free Fair. Whether it’s the delicious food, the grandstand shows, the rides and games, the livestock competitions and demonstration, or just getting family and friends together to enjoy it all, there are so many different reasons to like it. It’s so encouraging to see our community and people from every walk of life come together to smile and have fun.