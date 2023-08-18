I think it’s safe to say that most of us in Owatonna are big fans of the Steele County Free Fair. Whether it’s the delicious food, the grandstand shows, the rides and games, the livestock competitions and demonstration, or just getting family and friends together to enjoy it all, there are so many different reasons to like it. It’s so encouraging to see our community and people from every walk of life come together to smile and have fun.


  

Reverend Josh Geary is the Lead Pastor at Radiant Church in Owatonna. He can be reached at josh@RadiantMN.com

