I was driving along with a contractor in my front seat when somebody pulled out in front of me. As I hit the brakes, my right arm shot out in a “Don’t hit the dashboard” kind of motion. The contractor, a gruff, shaggy, and bigger guy than me, said, “Wow, it’s been a long time since someone has done that motion for me!”


The Rev. Greg Schlicker is the Pastor of Discipleship at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

