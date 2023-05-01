...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
I was driving along with a contractor in my front seat when somebody pulled out in front of me. As I hit the brakes, my right arm shot out in a “Don’t hit the dashboard” kind of motion. The contractor, a gruff, shaggy, and bigger guy than me, said, “Wow, it’s been a long time since someone has done that motion for me!”
It wasn’t for him. I have that habit from way before I had kids, even. In fact, it was ingrained in me as a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. Hit the brakes, save the pizzas. So if you ever sit next to me while I’m driving and I hit the brakes, you might think, “How kind! He really cares about my safety!” But it’s not you. It’s the pizzas.
In the same way, we can look like we are serving God through our actions, our morality, our piety –even our religious practices—and yet not really be about God. He says He searches the heart, which I take to mean intentions, motivations, and mindfulness in our actions. He knows what is actual, real and true, as opposed to what only looks like it.
So, what is God looking for? I mean, I’m rather easily distracted at times, and I sometimes do good things without my heart being fully into it every second. One of the most famous passages of the Bible reads, “Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.” If that’s the standard, I’m sunk! It’s too demanding for the reality of my life. Full commitment all the time is beyond me. Plus, if I weren’t raised in the faith, I’d question the appropriateness of someone commanding me to love them. Is that even possible?
Yes, and here’s where it all ties together: It is possible, if that same person has loved us far more than we could ever love them back, and is inviting us to know and to experience it. Gratitude and love are closely tied together in our hearts, and when we see who God really is and what He has done, it breaks down the barriers.
Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this: To lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” How many people do you know who would do that for you, and what are your feelings toward them? To know the sacrificial love of Jesus that washed away our faults, our shame, our every flaw at the cost of the greatest love there is –that is what produces in us something real and true in our relationship to God. It’s genuine, and it’s what God looks for in us.
We all have rather automatic responses learned over time. Some may be good, and some may be a bit embarrassing at times, but one is nearly universal: When somebody loves us more than we feel we deserve or can even fathom, we tend to love that person back. When that happens, it shows in our actions, and it’s true in our hearts.
The Rev. Greg Schlicker is the Pastor of Discipleship at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.