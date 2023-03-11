Last month was Black History Month. It was originally picked because both Frederick Douglas (b.FEB 14) and Abraham Lincoln (b.FEB 12) were born in February. There are two things I can say about race relations and racial prejudice in our country: over the past two centuries, we have come a long way, but in light of the past few decades, we still have a long way to go.


Dave Klawiter is the pastor for St John Lutheran Church, ELCA in Owatonna.

