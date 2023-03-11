Last month was Black History Month. It was originally picked because both Frederick Douglas (b.FEB 14) and Abraham Lincoln (b.FEB 12) were born in February. There are two things I can say about race relations and racial prejudice in our country: over the past two centuries, we have come a long way, but in light of the past few decades, we still have a long way to go.
The past few evenings I have been watching a two-part documentary on Bill Russell, center for the Boston Celtics from 1956-1969. What you may not know is that I grew up in the Los Angeles area and my family, especially my mother, were LA Lakers fans. All those growing up years of the sixties, every time the Lakers made it to the Championship round of the playoffs, against the Boston Celtics, they lost. I remember cheering for Elgin Baylor and Jerry West. I remember when Wilt Chamberlain played for the Lakers. I remember when Lew Alcindor, who eventually became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, played for UCLA during their dynasty under coach John Wooden. I remember that Bill Russell played for the Boston Celtics, our Lakers’ nemesis.
What I found fascinating about the “Bill Russell: Legend” documentary was that Bill Russell was truly a team player. He was able to let go of the ego stuff of accumulating personal stats and was more interested in winning championships, of which he won 11 while he played for the Celtics. (Russell and Henri Richard of the National Hockey League are tied for the record of the most Championship victories in American Professional sports.) Not only was Bill Russell a leader on the basketball court, who survived all kinds of racial prejudice to become the great player that he was; but he was also a civil rights activist during those years of the sixties, which showed his character that made him a great man!
God has given me a lifelong fascination with airplanes and birds; things that fly. This week I will be watching again a movie about the Tuskegee airmen of WWII. It was an American experiment during WWII where the 332nd Fighter Group, made up almost exclusively of black pilots and ground crews, served as bomber cover and protection. Here comes a spoiler alert; the most important thing I learned watching this movie the first time was that the Tuskegee airmen fighter pilots, doing their job as a team, never lost a bomber under their protection during the duration of the war. The reason given for that was that they had been drilled, by their black superior officers, to never break away from their primary job of coverage to go after amassing individual kills and thus personal statistics.
One of my favorite quotes from the Bill Russell documentary was when he said, after some reflection: “We enter this life alone and we leave this life alone; but all of our life in between is lived around, among, and with other people.” That sums it up really well for us as Christians. I’m pretty sure that would be true for Muslims too, and for any other faith groups as well. God made us to be team players. It’s not about the individual. “We’re all in this together.” So, how do we appreciate our differences and encourage one another and cheer each other on in faith and in life? I just learned a lot from Bill Russell; just like I learn a lot, every day, from following Jesus.
Dave Klawiter is the pastor for St John Lutheran Church, ELCA in Owatonna.